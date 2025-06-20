Onafriq and PAPSS Launch Cross-Border Payments Service in Ghana

Onafriq, in collaboration with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), announced the launch of a new cross-border payment service that will initially pilot outbound transactions in Ghana.

This launch operationalizes the partnership established in 2022, aimed at promoting intra-African cross-border trade and enhancing financial inclusion. The service improves financial interoperability by making transactions faster, more convenient, and cost-effective for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals.

The six-month pilot program—approved by the Bank of Ghana (BoG)—will allow Onafriq and PAPSS to assess transaction flows, user adoption, and foreign exchange performance while delivering better rates and more accessible services to customers.

As part of this pilot, Onafriq is leveraging PAPSS infrastructure and regulatory coverage to offer its fintech, mobile money, and traditional partners in Ghana unparalleled access to cross-border payment capabilities. By participating in this arrangement, these partners benefit from the safeguards and efficiency of PAPSS’s framework. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) serves as the settlement entity, ensuring trusted and timely settlement between parties.

Dare Okoudjou, Founder and CEO of Onafriq, said, “We are excited to be taking another step in operationalizing our important partnership with PAPSS to bring this innovative cross-border payment solution to our users. This service is not just about convenience; it brings people together and enhances economic activity between Ghana and the region. We are dedicated to making financial services accessible to everyone and are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation. African borders are starting to matter less; this is Onafriq’s goal.”

The service will soon be available on mobile money and other fintech-based wallets.

Mike Ogbalu III, CEO of PAPSS, echoed this enthusiasm, saying, “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more integrated financial landscape in Africa.

Our partnership with Onafriq represents a commitment to empowering SMEs and individuals by simplifying cross-border transactions. We believe this service will help reduce the liquidity burden on participants while fostering financial inclusion across the region.”