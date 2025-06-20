Schneider Electric Launches its First Innovation Hub in Africa

Schneider Electric officially launched its first Innovation Hub in Africa, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing investment on the continent.

The Innovation Hub is located at Schneider Electric’s new, state-of-the-art English-speaking head office in Midrand, Johannesburg. The Innovation Hub now forms part of Schneider Electric’s global network of over 40 registered Innovation Hubs.

It offers an interactive environment in which visitors can learn about the company’s integrated solutions for major areas and industries like energy, buildings, data centers, industry, and power and grid. It also provides a guided, personalized experience for each guest. It starts with the Schneider Electric company story, which is presented on an interactive tablet, paving the way for a deeper dive into the business’s extensive portfolio.

“We are building an ecosystem that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and relevance to the African context; one that values local talent, fosters local partnerships, and drives local solutions. The Innovation Hub enables us to create a truly dynamic experience that embodies Schneider Electric’s purpose: enabling all to maximize energy and resources while bridging progress and sustainability,” says Canninah Dladla, Cluster President for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

“Indeed, Africa holds immense potential, and this hub is designed to help our customers and partners unlock it through digitalization, innovation, and collaboration.”

The Innovation Hub is hosted within Schneider Electric’s new English-speaking headquarters, which represents an important step forward in sustainable building design and operations. The building has a 20% smaller footprint than the company’s previous premises and also features important sustainability gains.

The launch of the Innovation Hub in Africa builds on Schneider Electric’s global strategy to bring its technology closer to its customers on the African continent while reinforcing its leadership in sustainability, innovation, and digitization.