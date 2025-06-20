ICIS Welcomes 3 Key Appointments: Campion, Fleetwood, and Blackie

ICIS , a global source of commodity intelligence, announces the appointment of 3 key new members of its executive team.

Expressing enthusiasm, “I am delighted to welcome this complementary talent to our leadership team. They bring experience, expertise and a strong belief in our mission to empower strategic, sustainable business decisions,” said ICIS CEO, Dean Curtis. “Everyone at ICIS cares passionately about helping our customers solve their real-world challenges in a landscape that is changing faster than ever, and our new colleagues will further accelerate this vision forward.”

Dan Campion

Dan Campion has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer and will be responsible for leading the global sales and marketing teams. Dan has an accomplished career in commercial leadership, collaborating with clients to navigate complex, critical, and evolving markets to make optimal business decisions.

“Companies across the globe are faced with what can only be described as a ‘polycrisis’—many challenges on multiple fronts, ranging from tariff regimes and supply chains that adjust almost daily to geopolitical instability, environmental threats and economic headwinds. I am looking forward to joining the team at ICIS and growing the company. It has never been more important for companies around the world to be more effective and efficient when making business decisions,” he said.

Campion has held senior commercial leadership roles across multiple industries, including most recently Global Head of “Markets” Sales at S&P Global. His expertise in navigating complex, changing markets and delivering differentiated, client-focused experiences and outcomes will further accelerate ICIS’s commercial journey.

Chris Fleetwood

A former CTO, COO, and MD at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, has joined ICIS as Global Operations leader, having previously worked in various RELX brands. He joined ICIS in 2025 after a stint in aviation and real estate data businesses.

“It is mission-critical for our customers to access accurate pricing and market data along with the most timely and reliable intelligence, as they are fundamental to decision-making, improved profitability and business efficiency,” said Fleetwood. “My career has centered around transformation and innovation, and I am thrilled to be bringing this experience to the incredible ICIS team.”

Rose Blackie

Rose Blackie will serve as the company’s Chief of Staff and will be responsible for driving the company culture and performance.

Blackie has worked at ICIS for more than 5 years, where she started as Customer Success team manager before being promoted to Global Head of Customer Service. In her new role as Chief of Staff, she will work with Chris Fleetwood to oversee strategic priorities, most notably organizational readiness, as the company continues to grow. She will also focus on ICIS people and culture to continually enhance ICIS employee experience, engagement, and development.

“Ultimately, the most important role a Chief of Staff plays is bringing people together so that they feel and operate as a united organization to fulfil our potential. Empowering this connection is particularly important in a global organization like ICIS.”