BankservAfrica, Change Logic Introduce Framework to Mitigate Interbank Risks

BankservAfrica introduced a structured change management framework to address potential risks such as misalignment between banks, adoption delays, and communication gaps in a large-scale project, ensuring all participating banks had the necessary resources, guidance, and support.

As Africa’s largest automated clearinghouse, BankservAfrica successfully implemented a change enablement program for one of South Africa’s biggest payments modernization efforts in collaboration with Change Logic.

To guarantee the smooth implementation of the industry-driven PayShap and establish a new standard for quick and efficient payments, BankservAfrica involved stakeholders from all sectors of the financial services sector through a methodical and planned approach to change management.

PayShap is a real-time payment system designed to enhance financial inclusion and simplify digital transactions. Given the scale and complexity of the rollout, BankservAfrica, as the appointed Scheme Operator for the PayShap service, recognized the need for a fresh approach to change management. To this end, BankservAfrica’s Enterprise Management Office (EPMO) selected Change Logic, renowned specialists in change management, for their expertise in this area.

“The clarity and cohesion brought by a structured change management framework enabled us to align stakeholders, accelerate deployment, and deliver a transformative payment solution for South Africa,” said BankservAfrica.

A Framework for Success

Working closely with BankservAfrica, Change Logic introduced a structured, data-driven change management framework tailored to the Rapid Payments Programme (RPP). This framework became the cornerstone of BankservAfrica’s EPMO, embedding change management into the core of the organization’s operations.

The approach followed a phased methodology, guiding banks through preparation, implementation, and reinforcement. By providing tailored resources, including training, templates, and structured roadmaps, BankservAfrica empowered stakeholders to integrate PayShap seamlessly, even those without dedicated change management teams.

Change Logic’s expertise in financial services and large-scale transformation proved instrumental in executing the strategy. By structuring the process into clear, actionable steps, the framework ensured the smooth adoption of PayShap across the sector.

Industry-Leading Results

The impact of this structured change management strategy was evident in the speed and success of PayShap’s rollout. While similar payment modernization projects in countries such as Canada and the United States have faced significant delays due to fragmented change strategies, BankservAfrica’s approach ensured rapid deployment in record time.

“This combination of speed, precision, and collaboration has established a new benchmark for payments modernization in South Africa. By uniting stakeholders under a clear and structured framework, we not only delivered PayShap efficiently but also demonstrated what’s possible when innovation and effective change management come together. It’s a success story that positions South Africa as a leader in real-time payment systems,” said BankservAfrica.

Beyond accelerating deployment, the initiative strengthened industry-wide collaboration. Banks and financial institutions have praised the structured approach, with internal readiness assessments revealing strong support and confidence in the program.

“Change management is often overlooked in large-scale financial transformations, but as PayShap has shown, it is a critical enabler of success. A structured, phased approach can eliminate barriers, drive adoption, and create lasting impact. This project proves that with the right framework, even the most complex initiatives can succeed,” said Kgomotso Chaka, Consultant, Change Logic.