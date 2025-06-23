NCBA Expands Footprint with 99th Branch Launch in Kawangware, Kenya

NCBA has opened its 99th branch in Kawangware, a strategic move to accelerate financial inclusion and deepen engagement with local retail and SME customers.

“It is a proud moment to mark the official opening of our 99th branch in Kawangware, a community that reflects the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of Kenya’s SME and retail sector,” said Dennis Njau, NCBA Ag. Group Director, Retail Banking, during the branch opening.

We are committed to supporting SMEs and growing with the communities we serve, aligned with our strategy of scaling up retail banking by being the primary bank for SME and retail customers.”

Through our robust product offering—including digital account onboarding, mobile loans, asset finance, and SME-focused tools like NCBA tills—we are making financial services more accessible and impactful.” “This branch is not just a milestone, but a meaningful step in deepening our collaboration with the County Government as we work together to drive financial inclusion, support local enterprise, and empower the dreams of our people.” Njau Added

The branch is boosting business growth, particularly in the informal sector, by promoting the use of reliable financial institutions like NCBA Tills for cash management and digitizing services for efficient and safe transactions.

Hon. Beatrice Elachi, MP Dagoretti North Constituency remarked ‘“This collaboration between Nairobi County and financial institutions like NCBA reflects a shared commitment to unlocking opportunities for small and medium enterprises. By bringing financial services closer to the people, we are not just opening a branch—we are opening doors for thousands of entrepreneurs to access the tools, capital, and financial support they require to grow.

It is through collaborations like these that we will build a more inclusive, resilient economy for our communities.”