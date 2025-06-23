Flutterwave Expands to Cameroon with Fully Licensed Digital Payment Services

Flutterwave is enhancing its support for businesses in Cameroon by offering a comprehensive suite of digital payment services through the Central Bank of Central African States.

As one of the few fintechs authorized to operate in Cameroon, Flutterwave assists businesses in accepting payments through popular methods like mobile money, cards, and bank transfers; making settlements in local currencies; and managing financial operations with ease and security.

Through a technical partnership with Ecobank, it has obtained a digital payment license, ensuring its services in Cameroon are fully compliant with regional regulations, thereby boosting business confidence.

Olugbenga ‘GB Agboola, Founder & CEO of Flutterwave, stated, “Cameroon occupies a crucial place in the development of Africa’s digital economy, and we’re happy to play a role in realizing its promise.” By providing secure, compliant, and accessible payment solutions, we enable businesses of all sizes, from local shopkeepers to big brands, to grow and thrive. Our presence here is not only about technology; it’s about long-term engagement, trust, and enabling prosperity in Central Africa.”

Bode Aregbesola, Senior Vice President for Sales, West Africa, continued, “We understand what it takes to run a business in Africa, and our solutions are designed to complement that reality. Flutterwave enables everyone, from local enterprises to international brands, to accept payments, optimize operations, and confidently expand. With our digital payments license, we can execute all of this securely and at scale in Cameroon.

