[iOS 26] How to Get a Safe Pokemon GO Spoofing Way for iOS/Android

The core appeal of Pokémon GO lies in its real-world integration, but a lack of time and money can limit gameplay for millions.

In this article, you’ll learn how to select a safe Pokémon Go spoofer after updating iOS 26 and safely spoof Pokémon GO without risking your account.

What is Pokémon GO Spoofing?

Pokémon GO spoofing is a technology that changes your phone’s GPS location to simulate being in another place without traveling. Instead of physically walking down the street or traveling to another country, spoofing Pokémon Go lets you do it virtually from the comfort of your home.

What Makes a Great Pokemon GO Spoofer?

How to Spoof Pokemon GO iPhone/Android 2025? When selecting the safest Pokémon GO spoofer for your device, choosing one that offers robust safety features, ease of use, and consistent iOS 26 compatibility with updates is important.

Below are 6 key features that distinguish a professional and trustworthy spoofer from the rest.

1. Anti-Ban System for spoofing Pokémon Go

A high-quality spoofer must include anti-ban protection that mimics natural movement, enforces cooldown periods, and prevents the kind of instant teleportation or erratic location changes that would flag an account.

2. Bluetooth Spoofing， No Jailbreak and Root Required

Many older Pokémon Go spoofers for iPhone/Android required users to root their Android devices or jailbreak, which compromised device security and could void warranties. For iOS 26, non-jailbreak methods and using the safest Bluetooth spoofing method are safer and more stable. Tools like Tenorshare iAnyGo work via Bluetooth connection to make safe spoofing in the original Pokemon Go App.

3. Natural Walk Simulation in Pokemon Go

Professional spoofers offer walking, jogging, or running speeds, allow you to set custom walking routes, stop at points of interest, and use a joystick for real-time navigation. These features help simulate normal in-game behavior, keeping your activity within expected player patterns.

4. Cooldown Timer Remainder when spoofing

Cooldown timers help ensure that after teleporting from one location to another, the player waits the appropriate time before performing actions like catching a Pokémon or spinning a PokéStop. A safe spoofer should automatically calculate and enforce this based on distance.

Read More About Pokemon GO Cooldown Chart: Understanding Cooldown Mechanics 2025

5. iOS 26 Compatible & Frequent Software Updates

Pokémon GO receives regular updates, which often include new anti-cheat measures. A reliable spoofer must stay up to date with these changes to remain effective and safe. If your device has been upgraded to iOS 26, please be sure to use tools that clearly state that they are compatible with iOS 26 (such as iAnyGo). Incompatible tools may cause positioning failure, inability to open games, or even device abnormalities.

6. Easy-to-Use and No Ads

Spoofing in Pokémon Go should be straightforward. Whether you’re new to it or an experienced player, the tool should be user-friendly, make the experience smooth and intuitive for everyone.

Top 3 Safest Pokémon GO Spoofing Methods (2025)

There are currently 3 popular cheating Pokémon Go schemes on the market. Please choose the safest one according to your needs.

Hot 3 Pokemon Go Spoofing Method Comparison Table:

Spoofing Method Safety Features Cost Ease of Use Tools Bluetooth GPS Spoofer High GPS Spoofing+ GPS Joystick Free / Paid App-Easy;

iTools-Hard Tenorshare iAnyGo (Free trial);iTools($100) Jailbreak GPS App Medium GPS Spoofing Free, high risk Advanced LocationFakerX, PokeGo++ Modified Apps Spoofer Low GPS Spoofing Free / Paid Easy ipogo,pgsharp

Method 1: Bluetooth GPS Spoofing (Safest Spoofing Method)

Bluetooth GPS Spoofing is the most secure way to spoof Pokémon Go on iOS in 2025. Faking your location by using a Bluetooth-connected external GPS device or software bridge that creates a fake GPS signal to your iPhone, without rooting or hacking your iPhone.

Advantages of Bluetooth GPS Spoofing in Pokemon Go:

Uses the unmodified Pokémon Go app

2. Much lower risk of bans

3. Lacks automation and cheat tools

Popular Bluetooth GPS Spoofing Tools [ 100% Safe]:

1.iTools Mobile Joystick

One-time purchase ($80~$100)

Has distance limits from real location (workaround post)

2. Tenorshare iAnyGo -The Best Pokémon GO Spoofer of 2025

Among dozens of Pokémon Go spoofing apps available, Tenorshare iAnyGo stands out as the most complete, secure, and user-friendly solution for 2025. It provides a balance of professional features with beginner-friendly usability, making it the top choice for both iOS and Android users.

Advantages of iAnyGo Pokemon Go Spoofer:

The cheapest Pokémon Go Spoofing method ($14.99)

Strong anti-ban protocols with built-in cooldown management

Fully compatible with iOS 26 and Android 14

Supports teleportation, route simulation, and joystick navigation

No root or jailbreak required, 100% work

How to Spoof Pokémon Go with iAnyGo?

Using iAnyGo is simple. Here’s how to get started:

Download and install iAnyGo on your Windows or Mac computer. Connect your phone using a USB cable. And launch iAnyGo and select “Change Location” mode Use the map to pick your desired location or enter coordinates. Click “Start to Modify” to set the fake GPS location. Open Pokémon GO on your phone to begin playing in the new location.

How to Spoof Pokémon Go Without a Computer? ( iAnyGo App)

Want to play Pokémon Go without moving, and prefer not to use a computer? iAnyGo offers a safe Pokémon Go spoofer app， compatible with iOS 26 version to catch Pokémon, spin PokéStops, and battle at gyms.

Here are the steps for Pokemon Go Spoofer APP:

Step1.Download and install the iAnyGo app on your computer.

Step2.Choose your desired location on the map or search for a specific location by name or coordinates.

Step3.Click the “Start Moving” or “Teleport” button to change your device’s GPS location.

Method 2: Jailbreak Spoofing (Moderate Risk)

If your iPhone is running iOS 15 or 16, you may be able to jailbreak it using Palera1n or Dopamine. Updating iOS 26 ,

This GPS Spoofing method allows:

Running the Pokémon Go app

Installing spoofing tweaks like LocationFakerX, PokeGo++, or iPogo tweak

Pros:

Safe if configured correctly

Features similar to modified apps

More control and flexibility

Cons:

Requires jailbreak (voids warranty)

High risk of detection if Niantic scans jailbreak traces

Method 3: Modified Pokémon Go Apps (High Ban Risk)

Modified Pokemon Go Spoofer (also called hacked Pokemon Go versions) is the easiest Pokemon Go spoofing method, but also the riskiest.

Modified Pokemon Go Spoofing apps like iPogo, SpooferPro, and Pgsharp. There are unofficial versions of the earliest Pokémon Go game, modified to include additional features not found in the original Pokémon Go application, such as GPS Spoofing and Pokémon Go Joystick Movement, enhanced throws, and IV tracking.

But here’s the catch: Accounts using modified apps are regularly flagged by Niantic. Expect to receive warnings or a high ban rate.

Popular Modified Pokemon Go Spoofer in 2025 :

1.iPogo: iOS Modified Pokemon Go Spoofer

iPogo is a simple, powerful, and intuitive app that allows you to fake GPS in Pokémon Go on iPhone. If you want to use it, you need to do iOS sideloading via Sideloadly or a direct install.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to spoof Pokémon Go using iPoGo on iOS:

Step 1. Download iPoGo on your PC

Step 2. Open iPoGo and Configure Spoofing Settings

Step 3. Teleport or Walk to New Locations

2. Pgsharp: Android Modified Pokemon Go Spoofer

PGSharp is a location spoofer for Android devices that modifies GPS in Pokémon Go, offering paid features like location spoofing, Pokémon Go GPS joystick, and various other enhancements; direct install available.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to spoof Pokémon Go using Pgsharp on Android:

Step 1. Go to the official site, Pgsharp. Tap “Install Now.”

Step 2. Go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management, find and trust the Pgsharp profile

Step 3. Sign in to your Pokémon Go account, then Spoof Your Location

Tweak option: Jailbroken users can install these tweaks to run inside the stock Pokémon Go app (slightly safer, but still detectable)

How to Stay Safe While Spoofing Pokemon Go in 2025

Spoofing can be incredibly effective, but safety should always be your priority. Follow these tips to avoid detection and penalties:

Always respect cooldown periods based on the distance between your original and spoofed locations. Avoid using multiple spoofers or switching tools frequently. Stick with one trusted solution to prevent software conflicts and potential detection. Also, resist the temptation to use spoofing during competitive PvP battles or to unfairly dominate gyms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Pokémon GO Spoofing Legal?

Pokémon GO spoofing is not illegal from a legal standpoint, but it does go against Niantic’s Terms of Service. That’s why it’s important to use tools with strong anti-ban protection and follow best practices for cooldowns and realistic movement.

Can I Use a Pokémon GO Spoofer for Free?

Many require rooting or jailbreaking your phone, which can introduce security vulnerabilities and potentially damage your device. If you’re serious about spoofing and want to protect your account, investing in a trusted, premium tool like iAnyGo is worth it in the long run.

Final Thoughts

The safe Pokémon Go spoofing method, like Tenorshare iAnyGo, can help you enjoy the full experience of the game without risk, no matter where you live. Whether you’re trying to catch a rare Pokémon from another continent, participate in a Pokémon Go Fest 2025 event happening across the world, or just add a little convenience to your gameplay, spoofing can make it happen.