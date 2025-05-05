Mimecast Appoints New Chief Product & Technology Officer

Cybersecurity company Mimecast has announced the appointment of Ranjan Singh as Chief Product and Technology Officer, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s strategic evolution.

Singh has extensive expertise from his time as Kaseya’s Chief Product Officer, where he managed a sizable portfolio of more than 40 SaaS products and helped generate over $1.5 billion in revenue. He has also demonstrated product excellence in leadership roles at Crestron Electronics and IPC Systems, where he regularly produced large-scale, high-impact solutions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ranjan to Mimecast during such a pivotal time for our company,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Mimecast. “Ranjan’s deep experience in scaling world-class products, his passion for innovation, and his relentless focus on customer outcomes make him the ideal leader to drive our Human Risk Management platform forward.”

Singh’s appointment comes as Mimecast continues to invest heavily in innovation, increasing research and development spending by nearly 50% over the past two years. This investment aims to enhance the company’s AI-driven solutions that protect against insider threats, secure collaboration environments, and boost cyber resilience in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Joining Singh in this next chapter of growth is Rob Juncker, who has been named Chief Product Officer and will report directly to Singh. Juncker previously served as chief technology officer at Code42, a company acquired by Mimecast in July 2024.

These appointments follow the earlier additions of Igor Shmukler as Chief Development Officer and Amol Kulkarni, former Chief Product and Engineering Officer at CrowdStrike, to Mimecast’s Board of Directors—reinforcing the company’s commitment to building a powerhouse of product and technology leadership.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Mimecast at a time when securing human risk has never been more important,” said Ranjan Singh. “Mimecast’s vision, culture, and commitment to customer success are what drew me here. I look forward to working alongside very talented colleagues to deliver an exceptional platform that makes organizations more secure, resilient, and empowered to meet the future with confidence.”

Originally from India, Singh has lived and worked in Australia and the United States, bringing a global perspective that aligns with Mimecast’s diverse customer base. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Victoria University in Melbourne and a master’s degree from New York University.