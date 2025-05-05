E-Hailing Platform Launches Smartphone Dash Cam Program in South Africa

With the establishment of a first-of-its-kind national dash cam alliance in South Africa, Bolt has made significant progress in improving driver safety.

Through an initiative in partnership with Driver Technologies, an AI-based mobility tech company, Bolt driver partners can now access inexpensive, high-quality dash cam capabilities directly from their cellphones.

The innovative method overcomes the typical price barriers associated with acquiring separate dash cam gear. Instead, it provides powerful video recording capabilities, limitless trip video storage, secure cloud access, and simple sharing choices, all seamlessly integrated with the Bolt app.

The dash cam application operates quietly in the background and supports Picture-in-Picture mode, enabling drivers to confirm recording without disrupting the primary functions of the Bolt app.

Emphasizing the importance of this initiative, Senior General Manager for Bolt South Africa, Lerato Motsoeneng, said, “Driver partners regularly tell us that a dash cam can provide them with additional security and peace of mind. However, buying a device that meets their requirements can be expensive, with drivers citing the cost as the main obstacle to getting one. By providing discounted access to premium dashcam functionality, our partnership with Driver Technologies ensures they can access the tools they need to create safer environments for themselves and their passengers.”

Beyond improving daily safety, the dash cam footage can be instrumental in supporting drivers in cases involving law enforcement, customer support issues, and even insurance claims, thanks to its ability to record both the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

Driver Technologies will also provide technical support and assist with data management for participating Bolt drivers, ensuring a smooth and secure experience.

Marcus Newbury, co-founder and COO at Driver Technologies, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are delighted to have partnered with Bolt to help driver partners and passengers feel more secure with a reliable dash cam product that meets their requirements at a discounted rate.”