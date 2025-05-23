IT News Africa and Infobip Exclusive Webinar on Digital Loan Recovery for Africa’s BFSI Sector

As Africa’s Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry undergoes unprecedented lending expansion, the need to modernize debt recovery tactics has become more apparent than ever.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving digital transformation, altering how financial institutions approach collections, and ushering in a new era of streamlined operations, cost savings, and improved customer experience.

IT News Africa and Infobip launched a webinar on May 21, 2025, titled “Transforming Loan Recovery: A Digital Approach for BFSI” to explore how financial institutions can use digital tools to increase productivity, lower default rates, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Infobip’s Digital Debt Recovery Solution

Infobip, a global leader in omnichannel communication, has launched a Digital Debt Recovery Solution tailored for the BFSI sector. This technology optimizes the debt collection process by combining AI-driven automation, real-time analytics, and alternative credit scoring systems.

Infobip’s solution improves creditworthiness assessments by studying mobile money transactions and behavioral data, allowing financial institutions to make more educated judgments.

The webinar highlighted the transformative potential of digital debt recovery in Africa. Industry experts discussed how leveraging technology can streamline collections, enhance customer trust, and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Key Highlights:

AI-powered cost efficiency: The webinar explored how AI and automation enable cost-effective, scalable debt recovery solutions.

Customer-first collection strategies : The session provided methods to improve repayment rates while maintaining borrower dignity and adhering to ethical standards.

Regulatory compliance : Ensuring that digital recovery methods adhere to regulatory norms is critical. The webinar focused on foundations for ethical and lawful collection.

Alternative credit scoring: Exploring alternative credit scoring methods using digital footprints and behavioral analytics, focusing on non-traditional data points like mobile transactions and digital behavior.

Distinguished Speakers

The webinar featured a stellar lineup of industry pioneers:

Lemmy Kimani , Product Manager at Mpesa Africa—a specialist in mobile financial ecosystems.

Ayanda Xaba , Investment Analyst at DBSA, provided perspectives on investment risk and strategy.

Oluwole Coker , Head of Mobile & Digital Banking at FCMB, shared insights on digital innovation in banking.

Ela Naranda, Product Marketing Manager – SaaS at Infobip, detailed the capabilities of Infobip’s cutting-edge platform.

The webinar provided an opportunity to learn from real-world success stories, engage with industry leaders, and explore how Infobip’s solutions are revolutionizing debt recovery.

Attendees discovered how AI-powered automation, real-time analytics, and alternative credit scoring, which uses mobile money transactions and behavioral data, can transform debt recovery strategies and provide actionable insights into how to remain competitive and compliant in a dynamic regulatory environment.