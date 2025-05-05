5 Tips on How to be Vigilant on Social Media

In an era where our lives are increasingly lived online, safeguarding your digital identity is more important than ever. With the rise of cyberattacks and data breaches, protecting your personal information is crucial to prevent identity theft and fraud.

Christoph C. Cemper, founder of AIPRM, is bringing attention to this critical issue by offering practical tips for protecting your online presence and managing your digital footprint responsibly.

He warns that the abundance of personal information on social media has made it easier for criminals to commit identity theft. With the rise of AI, this process is even quicker, as it can combine real data with fake details to create realistic IDs, official documents, or utility bills. Therefore, it’s crucial to be cautious about sharing online to protect personal privacy and the security of family and friends.

Advice on how to stay safe and vigilant when sharing on social media

Review and Update Privacy Settings:

Be sure to control who can see your posts and personal information; this may entail switching your profile from public to private. You can then ensure that those following you are trusted and legitimate and make sure that they are the only ones who can see your content.

Be Mindful of What You Share:

Be mindful of posting personal details, especially those that could be linked to account security questions or reveal your location or that of your family and friends. This can help decrease your chances of falling victim to hacking or identity theft, as you limit the information available to fraudsters.

“It is vital to be wary of who you follow and interact with on social media. With deepfakes and AI becoming more prevalent and advanced, it is hard to tell if you are talking to a legitimate person or an attacker. Always be cautious when engaging with people on social media, and if they claim to be someone you know, be sure to ask them personal questions that only they would know the answer to.”

Use Strong Passwords and Multifactor Authentication:

Sensitive information such as financial information, passwords, or other sensitive details should never be shared on social media. Additionally, users should be sure to utilize strong, unique passwords for all online accounts and avoid using personal information like birthdays or pet names, which may be easy to find out via your social page. Activating multi factor authentication takes minutes to do and can increase your account security.

Be Cautious About Clicking on Links:

Always avoid clicking on suspicious links that you may see or may be sent on social media, as this can lead to loss of personal data or financial losses. Social engineering attacks can involve criminals tricking you into sharing personal information, so take steps in your security and privacy settings to limit who can contact you on social media, or be hyper-vigilant when receiving messages.

“Always fact-check any news or sources you see on social media via trusted and reputable sites, as unverified online information could be fake and may even include fraudulent links.”

Monitor Your Social Media Accounts for Suspicious Activity:

Ensure that you regularly monitor your social media accounts for any suspicious activity. If you encounter suspicious activity on social media, report it to the platform and the relevant local authorities. This can help fight future crimes and stop fraudsters from targeting more victims.