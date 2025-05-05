5 Dangers of Oversharing on Social Media

85% of adults globally want to do more to protect their online privacy, which is a key concern in 2025 amidst rising cybercrime and the rapid development of AI technology. However, with 5.24 billion of the world’s population using social media, online privacy has never been more at risk.

AI prompt experts AIPRM has revealed 5 key risks associated with oversharing on social media:

Identity theft

A new fraud report has revealed that 421,000 cases of fraud were filed to the National Fraud Database (NFD) in 2024, the highest number on record, and identity fraud remains dominant as criminals favor impersonation tactics.

Social media pages and accounts are a valuable source of personal information for criminals, including names, birth dates, home locations, work locations, and family and friend details.

If criminals access this information, you can become susceptible to identity theft, as the fraudsters can use your personal details to impersonate you and gain access to your accounts or even create new accounts in your name, such as bank accounts.

Social Engineering and Financial Scams

Social engineering often involves attackers creating fraudulent social media profiles and using these to impersonate a trusted or legitimate individual or organization. Through this, they can psychologically manipulate victims into sharing information or clicking on links that are unsafe and contain malware or scams.

Deepfakes and Voice Cloning

Scammers need just three seconds of audio to clone a person’s voice, and with so many videos available on social media, it is becoming even easier for criminals to generate voice clones. Similarly, the wide array of selfies on social media has fueled AI-powered scams .

From just a single image of your face, fraudsters can use AI to create a full photo, complete with a natural-looking background and other aspects that appear authentic.

Reputation damage

Oversharing on social media also carries the risk of personal or professional reputation damage. Engaging with the wrong things on social media can create a negative image of the user.

Not only are there risks in sharing inappropriate posts or negative comments, but there are also risks associated with interacting with or sharing fake news, which circulates rapidly on social media, spreading much quicker than real news .

Sharenting Risk

Often known as ‘sharenting,’ it is becoming increasingly common for parents to share information on their children via social media. However, there are dangers involved in this, as it instantly creates a digital footprint for your child, which can be used by criminals for harmful purposes.

For example, geotagging an image of your child can reveal the local area in which they may live or places they go to regularly. Sharing their name, age, and photos can expose them to identity theft, allowing criminals to utilize their name to open fake accounts. There are also inherent social media dangers of potential cyberbullying and harassment.

Excessive sharing of information online can have long-term effects on personal and professional reputations, making it challenging to control its spread and potentially leading to unintended consequences.

Individuals should exercise caution by limiting the amount of personal information shared, using privacy settings effectively, and being mindful of the content they post.