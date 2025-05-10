Ethio Telecom Joins GSMA’s Global Disability-Inclusion Initiative

Ethio Telecom has officially joined the GSMA’s global program to promote digital inclusion for people with disabilities, reinforcing its commitment to establishing an inclusive digital society in Ethiopia.

This step is especially significant given Ethiopia’s standing as Africa’s second most populous country, with over 120 million people, and the continent’s critical need for equitable digital solutions. In line with the GSMA’s principles, it is working to empower people with disabilities in Ethiopia and across Africa, addressing the digital divide that exacerbates inequalities.

“Inclusion is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to ensuring that every individual, regardless of ability or background, can access and benefit from the digital future we are building together. Digital services must be a right enjoyed by all, not a privilege for a few,” said Frehiwot Tamru Gebremariam, CEO of Ethio Telecom.

Looking ahead, Ethio Telecom intends to grow its relationships and improve its digital platforms to remove barriers and promote full digital engagement for all. These initiatives are consistent with the company’s overall CSR strategy and aim of becoming a leading provider of digital solutions to a digitally empowered Ethiopia.

This initiative aligns with the growing push for a more inclusive digital landscape across Africa, where access to technology is often the key to unlocking economic, educational, and social opportunities for marginalized groups.