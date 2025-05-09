FNB App Academy Breaks Record

The FNB App Academy, which launched on May 6th, has signed up over 217,000 learners, a twelvefold increase from 17,000 in 2023, underscoring a watershed moment in digital learning on the continent.

The FNB App Academy is an online coding program that aims to democratize digital and coding skills. It offers a nationally recognized NQF Level 5 qualification and is open to beginners and aspiring developers, with live-streamed classes held twice a week.

“This overwhelming response reflects a new wave of digital ambition across Africa,” says Janis Robson, Head of Business Development at FNB. “We’re honored to help shape this movement and support thousands of learners on their journey to becoming the tech leaders of tomorrow.

The growth we’re seeing is not just about numbers; it’s about impact. Each registration represents an individual eager to improve their future, contribute meaningfully to their communities, and participate in the digital economy. As FNB, we see it as our responsibility not only to provide access to these opportunities but to actively invest in the infrastructure and support systems that will help learners succeed.”

To accommodate this year’s volume, FNB has introduced a new AI-powered enrollment system that will expedite the registration process and provide learners with immediate, automated assistance, elevating complex questions to a human help desk when necessary. Additionally, the bank has recruited 100 volunteer alumni from past App Academy programs to mentor, coach, and support the 2025 cohort.

The academy’s learner management system (LMS) is a crucial tool for course content, engagement, and communication. It enables students to connect with mentors for real-time guidance, store assessments, complete tests and quizzes, and download NQF Level 5 certificates. Live sessions are recorded and uploaded for on-demand viewing, promoting flexible learning and allowing students to access downloadable certificates upon course completion.

The program uses a multi-channel communications strategy, which includes twice-weekly emailers, a dedicated Slack workspace, a WhatsApp support channel, and a direct phone line, to increase participation and guarantee that students stay connected with career opportunities, industry insights, and real-time updates.

IT Varsity founder and lead program facilitator Bilal Kathrada believes this year’s surge in participation could mark a watershed moment: “This may be the beginning of an African tech renaissance. Among these learners could be the next global tech innovators, and that’s incredibly inspiring.”

FNB is offering mentorship and employment opportunities for top-performing graduates with potential within the bank. Many past participants have ventured into tech ventures or secured roles at leading digital companies, contributing to South Africa’s digital economy growth.