MTN Confirms Cybersecurity Incident: No Impact on Core Infrastructure or Services

MTN Group has informed stakeholders of a cybersecurity incident that led to unauthorised access to the personal information of some customers in certain markets. The Group confirmed that its core network, billing systems, and financial services infrastructure remain secure and fully operational.

An unknown third party has claimed responsibility for accessing data linked to specific parts of MTN’s systems. At this stage, there is no indication that customer accounts or wallets have been directly compromised.

MTN Group promptly activated its cybersecurity response protocols, which included notifying the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks. Relevant authorities in the affected countries have also been informed, and MTN continues to collaborate closely with them and other law enforcement agencies in support of their ongoing investigations.

The Group is in the process of notifying affected customers in accordance with local legal and regulatory requirements.

Customers are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow standard security practices, including:

Placing a fraud alert on their credit reports with major credit bureaus, where applicable.

Keeping MTN, MoMo, and banking applications and devices up to date.

Using strong, unique passwords and updating them regularly.

Being cautious of unexpected communications and avoiding suspicious links.

Never sharing passwords, PINs, or OTPs via phone, text, or email.

Enabling multifactor authentication wherever possible.

Protecting customer information remains a top priority for MTN Group. The company is committed to safeguarding the integrity of its systems and maintaining the trust of its customers and stakeholders. MTN will continue to manage and contain this incident with the utmost care.

