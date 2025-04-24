Insight Consulting partners with Obrela to bring tailored cybersecurity to SA business

Specialist data partner Insight Consulting has announced a strategic partnership with cybersecurity specialist company Obrela. Insight Consulting has a solid track record of helping businesses successfully navigate their digital journeys to unlock the most possible value from their data, whilst Obrela helps businesses manage and reduce cyber risk through real-time threat detection and response.

Working closely with businesses across industries, Insight Consulting has identified the need for businesses to significantly increase their cybersecurity posture in an age where organisations handle more sensitive data than ever before. South Africa, in particular, is an attractive hunting ground for cyber criminals. Through the Obrela partnership, Insight Consulting has bolstered its offering for its partners, where a comprehensive and proactive cybersecurity strategy can ensure organisations stay ahead of evolving cyber threats rather than reacting after the damage is done.

Account Manager at Insight Consulting Ivan Jardim says that the days when cybersecurity was an IT issue are long gone. “This is not an IT issue. The increasing cyber risk presents a massive business risk. Just recently it was reported that cybercrime cost the SA economy R2,2-billion in 2024, yet, many businesses don’t fully appreciate the magnitude of the threat.

“Many organisations are more focused on day-to-day operations, or even survival, rather than investing in proactive cybersecurity measures. This is because many businesses operate under the illusion that they are safe. They have a false sense of security that emanates from relying on basic digital hygiene such as passwords and biometric recognition to access their devices. There is most definitely a need for more businesses to understand the extent to which their data and activities are being accessed, exploited and shared, even through seemingly innocuous actions like connecting to public Wi-Fi networks.

“The facts are clear and unambiguous. In a global environment where cybercrime is surging, and where South Africa is an open playing field for criminals, there absolutely needs to be an investment in proactive and agile cybersecurity measures. It’s because of this that Insight Consulting recognised the need for specialised cybersecurity capabilities to serve our clients effectively in this environment.

“We chose to partner with Obrela because it bridges the gap between cybersecurity and business priorities, providing real-time risk management to protect both operations and reputation,” he says.

He explains that while artificial intelligence (AI) is, successfully, being used by criminals to attack businesses, Obrela conducts 24/7 threat detection with AI-driven analytics to stop cyber threats from becoming full-blown crises, and expensive breaches. “Obrela’s tailored, proactive approach is aligned with ours as a business, and this ensures organisations are able to reduce risk and enhance their resilience from day one.”

Jardim explains that credibility and expertise were two non-negotiables for Insight Consulting, as it sought a partner that could provide the kind of 360-degree capabilities that are essential for a good cybersecurity strategy . “Insight Consulting’s clients can rest assured that in Obrela there is an organisation with deep technical expertise, global certifications, and industry-leading capabilities.

“Obrela has achieved several prestigious accreditations, including multiple ISO certifications, underscoring its commitment to excellence in cybersecurity and business operations,” reveals Jardim. “Accreditations are important because they provide an objective, independent confirmation that an organisation adheres to industry standards and best practices.”

Jardim says that Insight Consulting is excited to bring Obrela to more South African businesses because of its comprehensive suite of offerings. These include:

Managed detection and response (MDR)

“This is important,” explains Jardim, because it involves continuous monitoring, threat detection, and response to cyber incidents in real time. Criminals don’t rest, neither should a security strategy.”

Risk management services

Jardim says that Obrela’s risk management services involve identifying, assessing, and managing cybersecurity risks with a business-first approach.

Threat intelligence and analytics

“We all know that cybercriminals are incredibly advanced, making it near impossible for an underprepared business to fend off attacks effectively. This is where advanced analytics and intelligence is able to detect and mitigate potential threats before they cause harm,” says Jardim.

Governance, risk and compliance

Regulations around managing data are complex and require careful navigation. Jardim explains that Obrela helps businesses meet regulatory requirements while strengthening their security posture.

Jardim states that every business has unique risks, meaning it is crucial to work with a partner that is able to customise the cybersecurity approach. “There’s no one-size-fits-all approach that talks to every business’s unique needs and context. This is why Insight Consulting, which develops tailored solutions for clients, chose to work with a provider in Obrela that is equally capable of customising solutions on a case-by-case basis.”

