VFS Global Debuts Indonesia e-Visa on Arrival Online Platform

VFS Global has launched a new user-friendly and efficient online platform to streamline Indonesia’s Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) application process for travelers, promote inbound tourism, and improve the overall customer experience. The platform is consistent with the Indonesian government’s continuous efforts to improve tourist infrastructure and services.

The new e-VoA platform is open to nationals from all 97 qualified countries, including South Africa. Travelers can now complete the entire visa application process online and receive a pre-approved e-VoA before departure, making the procedure faster and easier.

🌍✈️ Indonesia Launches e-VoA for 97 Countries!

Apply online via VFS Global for a seamless visa process.

✅ Stay up to 30 days (extendable).

💳 Fees: 500K IDR + service charges.

📄 Required: Passport, return ticket, photo. Skip immigration queues & #travel smarter!#Visa… pic.twitter.com/athRDvch4u — Forbe (@forbetravel) January 21, 2025

VFS Global’s new e-VoA platform will verify that all documents submitted by applicants are complete and error-free. It also provides OCR technology, which allows applicant details to be automatically entered, saving applicants time and effort.

Here are the 4 simple steps to apply for Indonesia e-VoA:

Visit https://IndonesiaVoA.VFSeVisa.id/ Submit all the required documents. Pay the necessary fees. Receive a pre-approved e-VoA on email before departure.

With the payment having been made online, travellers can enjoy a smoother and faster entry experience through E-gates or immigration counters.

The new site will also include group booking facilities, which may be advantageous for the travel trade and conventions.

Travelers applying for Indonesia e-VoA via will get a dedicated email and live support in seven languages—English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French—to help them with their queries.

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development, VFS Global, said, “As a company, we are constantly working towards innovations that provide a seamless visa application submission experience to our customers. The launch of this innovative, secure, and user-friendly digital e-Visa on arrival platform for Indonesia will undoubtedly streamline the visa application process, making it faster, easier, and more convenient. With Indonesia being a globally sought-after destination, we are honored to assist visitors from 97 countries by facilitating their entry into this incredible country through this platform.”