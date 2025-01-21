Nemetschek Group Unveils AI Assistant

The Nemetschek Group, a software provider for the AEC/O and media industries, unveiled a preview of the AI Assistant, the group’s first AI-agent-based technology, for Archicad. Introduced at Munich’s BAU 2025, the leading trade fair for architecture, materials, and systems, the AI Assistant streamlines creative exploration while saving time and ensuring quality and compliance.

The AI Assistant will be embedded directly into Archicad as an integrated AI chatbot. It will feature product knowledge, industry insights, BIM model queries, and AI Visualizer integration. Users will be able to design and refine projects through a streamlined chat interface.

“We’re proud to share that Graphisoft was not only the first to implement this experimental technology in Archicad but also played a pivotal role in its development,” said Márton Kiss, Chief Product Officer at Graphisoft. “This dual role highlights our dedication to delivering cutting-edge tools to our users that are shaping the future of the AEC industry.”

“The AI Assistant is our first AI agent-based technology, and it builds on the AI layer announced in October 2024,” said Julian Geiger, VP, Head of AI Product and Transformation at the Nemetschek Group. “The AI Assistant delivers a consistent and cohesive user experience across our brands, empowering users to enhance creativity and productivity with smarter tools while seamlessly transitioning between brands through a familiar interface.”