DRA2025 Welcomes LexisNexis Risk Solutions as Key Gold Sponsor

IT News Africa is proud to introduce LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a Gold Sponsor for the upcoming Digital Retail Africa 2025 conference in partnership with Proudly South Africa, e-Commerce Forum South Africa, and Retail Brief Africa.

The event, scheduled for January 30, 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and specialists to discuss the latest advancements and digital risk management issues.

DRA2025 is poised to attract a diverse group of stakeholders from across the risk and technology ecosystem. The event will provide a platform for discussions on the evolving challenges faced by organizations, the latest technological advancements, and best practices in data-driven risk management.

The event’s focus on innovation will be further bolstered by its engaging program, which features key topics for 2025, including:

The Entry of Global E-commerce Giants into South Africa: Threats and Opportunities

AI-Driven Inventory Management: Optimizing Stock, Reducing Waste, and Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

Global Retail Delivery Best Practices and Strategies for Success

Understanding Consumer Behavior in the Evolving Digital Retail Landscape

Tackling Retail Fraud and Policy Abuse: Strategies for Prevention and Protection

Leveraging Data Analytics for Enhanced Customer Experience

AI-Driven Personalisation: Redefining Customer Engagement in Retail

As a Gold Sponsor, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will demonstrate its entire suite of advanced analytics, fraud detection, and risk management solutions, which enable businesses and organizations to make better, more informed decisions. LexisNexis continues to set the standard for innovative technologies that help businesses protect themselves against growing threats and optimize operations in an increasingly digital world.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Harnessing the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and government entities reduce risk. They provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries, including insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government.

”We Believe in the Power of Data and Advanced Analytics”

Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, it operates within the risk market segment of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions supports businesses in navigating an increasingly complex and dynamic risk landscape. Through innovative solutions, LexisNexis helps companies make more informed, smarter decisions that protect their assets and drive business growth.

For more information, visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions & relx.com

About IT News Africa

IT News Africa is a leading source of technology and business news, focusing on the African technology landscape and the global trends shaping the industry. IT News Africa provides insights and analysis for businesses, government bodies, and technology professionals working across Africa and beyond.

