3Dtracking and the Evolution of Telematics: Transforming Fleet Management Across Africa

As businesses increasingly prioritize efficiency, cost savings, and safety, telematics technologies have become a critical tool for optimizing logistics, monitoring fuel consumption, enhancing security, and streamlining supply chains.

With rapid advancements in wireless sensors, video monitoring, and data integration, telematics has evolved far beyond straightforward vehicle tracking. It now empowers businesses with actionable data to drive smarter decision-making and deliver better operational outcomes across various industries.

What is telematics?

Telematics, as defined by Wikipedia, is an interdisciplinary field combining telecommunications, vehicular technologies, electrical engineering, and computer science. It involves the use of telecommunication devices to send, receive, and store information, often for controlling remote objects such as vehicles, trailers, and containers.

Telematics systems are widely used in fleet management to improve efficiency, productivity, and safety by providing valuable insights into vehicle usage, maintenance requirements, and driver behavior.

Recently, IT News Africa sat down with Roydon Michael, CEO of 3Dtracking, to discuss the current state and future trends of telematics services in Africa as we start 2025.

3Dtracking, a global leader in telematics service platforms, has grown significantly since its beginnings as a startup in 2005. Today, the company provides seamless, user-friendly GPS tracking software that empowers the global telematics industry.

The company’s cloud-based white-labelled software supports over 100 telematics service provider (TSP) partners, who are delivering fleet management and other telematics services to more than 9,000 companies worldwide.

“Our mission is to develop innovative, user-friendly, and robust solutions for our telematics partners,” says Roydon Michael. “We aim to ensure a seamless experience for their end clients while driving efficiency and growth in the telematics industry through our commitment to user-friendliness, reliability and scalability.”

According to Michael, the telematics market in Africa remains significantly underpenetrated, particularly in the fleet management sector. This presents a substantial opportunity for growth and innovation as businesses across the continent increasingly recognize the value of telematics in optimizing their operations.

What is the state of telematics services in Africa as we start 2025?

Telematics in Africa is in an exciting phase. While market penetration remains relatively low compared to other regions, this creates significant opportunities for growth. Fleet owners are becoming more aware of the value that advanced telematics solutions can bring, shifting away from basic track-and-trace systems to more sophisticated platforms that offer actionable insights.

Of course, challenges such as high data costs, high fuel prices, and limited GSM and 3G network coverage outside the major metro areas still play a role in shaping the adoption of telematics. What is highly encouraging is that we’re seeing constant improvements in the data networks, and when paired with innovations in telematics technology, such as video telematics and wireless sensors, the industry is delivering solutions that add real value to businesses.

What trends will be driving the expansion of telematics services across the continent this year?

In 2025, several trends are poised to drive the expansion of telematics services across Africa. The growing integration of video telematics is a major development, offering fleet owners unprecedented visibility into driver behavior, road conditions, and cargo security.

Wireless sensors, such as RFID-enabled devices, are also gaining momentum, particularly in sectors like agriculture and logistics, where monitoring temperature, humidity, and movement is critical.

On top of this, more vehicle manufacturers are including OEM telematics systems in their vehicles, which simplifies adoption for fleet owners. Data integration is becoming increasingly important, with businesses looking to seamlessly connect their telematics data with ERP systems, supply chain tools, and analytics platforms to drive better decision-making.

Perhaps most importantly, telematics platforms are focusing on improving user experience by making complex data easy to access and understand, which will be crucial as the industry continues to grow in complexity.

How would you describe the ecosystem for telematics services in Africa and where does 3Dtracking fit in?

The telematics ecosystem in Africa is diverse, dynamic, and evolving. While many solutions are still at the basic track-and-trace level, there is a growing appetite for more advanced platforms offering features like video monitoring, fuel optimization, and CANBUS integration. Affordability remains a key factor, as many solutions are imported and come with a higher price tag.

The 3Dtracking platform is designed to meet the needs of TSPs in Africa by being highly adaptable and scalable. Whether it’s supporting fleets to improve accountability, enabling cross-border logistics visibility, or providing advanced video and RFID capabilities for high-value cargo transport, we ensure TSPs have a robust and user-friendly platform to deliver value to their clients. In short, we strive to make telematics easier for both TSPs, and their end-user clients.

What in your opinion is unique to Africa about this ecosystem?

Africa’s telematics ecosystem is unique in several ways. First, price sensitivity is a defining factor—small differences in cost can have a big impact on the local market. That’s why platforms offering high-value features at competitive prices are becoming increasingly popular.

Second, infrastructure challenges, such as inconsistent cellular network coverage, mean that telematics solutions must adapt. For instance, high-quality devices will store data when vehicles are offline and transmit it later, ensuring the system still delivers value.

Finally, Africa’s diverse use cases make the ecosystem stand out. Telematics is not just used for traditional fleet management but also for applications like agricultural monitoring, supply chain optimization, and even improving government fleet efficiency. This diversity means telematics providers must offer flexible solutions that can adapt to a variety of needs.

What words of wisdom do you have to share with telematics service providers looking to expand in 2025?

For TSPs looking to expand, the key is understanding your clients’ specific needs and challenges. Africa is not a one-size-fits-all market—it’s incredibly diverse, and what works in one region might not work in another.

Focus on providing real value by addressing pain points such as high fuel costs, the need for better security, and the demand for more actionable data. Platforms that offer advanced features like video, wireless sensors, and seamless integration with other systems will stand out.

Additionally, prioritize user experience. With so much data available, fleet owners don’t just want information—they want insights that are easy to access and use. At 3Dtracking, we’ve learned that helping TSPs simplify complex data is critical to success.

Finally, stay agile. Technology evolves quickly, and so do client expectations. Continuously investing in innovation will keep you ahead of the curve.

Is there anything else you would like to highlight?

One of the key aspects I’d like to emphasize is the growing importance of collaboration within the telematics ecosystem. Telematics is no longer just about tracking vehicles; it’s about connecting systems, integrating data, and delivering solutions that go beyond the traditional boundaries of fleet management. Whether it’s integrating telematics data with supply chain platforms or ERP systems, or leveraging partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and wireless sensor providers, collaboration is the key to unlocking new opportunities.

At 3Dtracking, we’ve designed our platform to enable these integrations and partnerships seamlessly. We recognize that our role is not just to provide software but to empower TSPs to expand their service offerings and meet the evolving demands of their clients. By focusing on adaptability, innovation, and strong partnerships, we’re helping TSPs deliver more value to fleet owners while staying ahead in a rapidly changing industry.

Conclusion

Africa’s telematics market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing adoption of advanced solutions like video telematics, wireless sensors, and data integration with ERP systems. While challenges such as high data costs and limited network coverage persist, improvements in infrastructure and affordable, feature-rich platforms are addressing these issues. 3Dtracking plays a key role by offering scalable, user-friendly solutions tailored to Africa’s diverse needs. Success in this market requires understanding regional nuances, addressing client pain points, and focusing on innovation and collaboration. With these strategies, telematics providers can unlock the vast potential of this evolving ecosystem.

