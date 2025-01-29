IT News Africa Partners with Bathic Holdings for Digital Retail Africa 2025

IT News Africa is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bathic Holdings, a prominent leader in retail innovation and technology solutions, to host Digital Retail Africa 2025, scheduled to take place on 30 January 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Under Retail Management magazine, a publication that covers all aspects of retail management, including logistics and security, warehousing, and point of sales.

Digital Retail Africa 2025 aims to provide retail professionals with the skills and insights they need to navigate the new age of retail, which is increasingly fueled by digital transformation, customer engagement, and technical innovation. As global e-commerce giants like Amazon, Temu, and Shein change Africa’s retail scene, this event provides an important venue for industry executives to interact, share strategies, and address African-specific concerns. Meet executives from Coca-Cola, Massmart, Puma, TFG, Superbalist & more at #DigitalFinanceAfrica 2025! *1 stage for collaboration

*Targeted exhibitions

*Exclusive networking 40% discount until the 30th using code: DRA@40LESS 📣

With a shared commitment to advancing digital retail in Africa, this partnership will also look into new ways for African businesses to use cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to improve customer experiences and streamline operations.

The event’s agenda features over 20 expert-led presentations, covering critical topics such as:

The Entry of Global Ecommerce Giants into South Africa: Threats and Opportunities

AI-Driven Inventory Management: Optimizing Stock, Reducing Waste, and Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

Understanding Consumer Behavior in the Evolving Digital Retail Landscape

Tackling Retail Fraud and Policy Abuse: Strategies for Prevention and Protection

Leveraging Data Analytics for Enhanced Customer Experience

AI-Driven Personalization: Redefining Customer Engagement in Retail

Why Attend Digital Retail Africa 2025?

Digital Retail Africa 2025 focuses on innovation, engagement, and experience—three pillars driving the future of retail. From leveraging AI and big data to creating seamless customer journeys, the event will deliver insights to help retail professionals thrive in an increasingly tech-driven, customer-centric environment.

Attendees will gain exclusive access to insights on the future of African retail, explore successful case studies, and learn about the latest trends shaping the industry.

To register or learn more, visit the official Digital Retail Africa website.

Register using 40% discount until the 30th with code: DRA@40LESS

About IT News Africa

IT News Africa is a leading digital platform providing up-to-date news, insights, and analysis on technology, digital innovation, and the IT industry across Africa. The platform covers topics ranging from cybersecurity to digital transformation, offering valuable content for professionals, enterprises, and consumers in the tech space.

About Bathic Holdings

Bathic Holdings is a leading African technology and retail solutions provider focused on enabling businesses to embrace digital retail transformation. Through innovative solutions and partnerships, Bathic Holdings works with enterprises to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth in the retail sector.

With over 30 years of experience in marketing, advertising, and publishing. They believe in the power of ideas and work with clients to help them transform their business practices. Their strategy starts with a plan of attack to capture audience attention and ensure long-term success. Their team focuses on providing the best possible business interaction for their clients.