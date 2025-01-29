Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Updated:

How to Spot Catfishing: Warning Signs & 5 Protective Strategies

By Mamsi Nkosi
The rise of catfishing, the practice of creating an entirely fabricated online persona to lure someone into a false relationship, has emerged as a sophisticated form of manipulation that preys on human vulnerabilities and technological naivety.

With nearly five billion social media users globally, the web has become a hunting ground for these ‘catfishes’ or individuals seeking to create false identities.


Julie Noizeux Inder, Channel Manager for South Africa at Fortinet, cautions that catfishing is far more than just a harmless online game. “What might start as a simple online prank can quickly escalate into a deeply manipulative experience that exploits human emotions and technological trust,” Inder warns.

Julie Noizeux Inder, Channel Manager for South Africa at Fortinet

The motivations behind catfishing are as complex as they are troubling. Psychological research reveals that individuals typically engage in this deceptive practice due to a range of issues. Some are driven by deep-seated insecurities, creating idealized versions of themselves to gain attention or validation. Others may be motivated by more malicious intentions, including financial fraud, revenge, or systematic harassment.

The psychological impact of catfishing can be profound. Victims often experience significant emotional trauma, feeling betrayed and manipulated after investing time and personal energy into a fabricated relationship. In some cases, the deception can lead to financial losses, damaged personal relationships, and severe psychological distress.

The good news is that while technology enables sophisticated catfishing techniques, it also provides tools for protection. Advanced AI analytics could potentially identify suspicious patterns in online interactions, helping platforms detect and prevent potential catfishing attempts.

Experts also recommend a number of protective strategies that can help to reduce your risk:

  • Conduct thorough online research before developing deep connections
  • Use platform privacy settings
  • Be sceptical of profiles with limited information
  • Avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial details
  • Verify the identity of online contacts through multiple channels

The most crucial defence remains awareness and digital literacy. “People need to be extremely cautious online,” advises Inder. “A reverse image search, careful background checks, and maintaining a healthy level of scepticism can prevent potential emotional and financial exploitation.”

As social media and online platforms continue to evolve, the tactics of catfishers become increasingly sophisticated. Emerging technologies like deepfake images and AI-generated conversations make it easier than ever to create convincing false identities.

“Remain open to digital connections,” Inder concludes, “but never let the excitement of a potential relationship override your personal safety and common sense.”

