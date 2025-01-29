EFT Corporation Welcomes New Managing Director for Zimbabwe Operations

EFT Corporation has appointed Farai Tigere as the new head of Zimbabwe’s operations. The company aims to promote financial inclusion, digital transformation, and economic empowerment in the region.

Tigere joined EFTCorp as an implementation engineer before transitioning to business development and solution architecture in 2018. He has played an important part in Zimbabwe’s payment digitalization efforts. His considerable experience and local knowledge uniquely equip him to navigate Zimbabwe’s economic landscape while keeping EFTCorp’s solutions relevant and meaningful.

“The primary goal is to maintain and expand EFTCorp’s established role as a major player in Zimbabwe’s payment ecosystem, which involves deepening the company’s reach in underserved sectors and further strengthening its presence in commerce,” says Tigere. “I am excited about the new opportunities this role offers. For me, it represents professional growth, and for the company, it is a chance to steer the Zimbabwean arm of the business through a challenging but opportunity-rich period of business growth.”

Informal markets, which comprise a major component of the Zimbabwean economy, require digital payment solutions that are continually growing to remain relevant and fulfill the sector’s unique needs. Mobile money platforms have historically played an essential role in bridging this gap, allowing consumers and small enterprises to engage in the financial system with minimum infrastructure.

Building on this foundation and by leveraging significant market research, Tigere aims to restore confidence in digital payments by delivering solutions that complement the informal sector’s needs, enable a seamless transition from cash-based and electronic transactions, and drive greater accessibility of digital payment systems. “There is significant potential for payment solutions to drive financial inclusion, ensuring more Zimbabweans benefit from access to formal financial services and opportunities,” says Tigere.

The country is already moving towards mandatory POS systems, and Tigere is positioning EFTCorp to be able to offer a comprehensive range of POS solutions as soon as this policy is introduced. “By tailoring these solutions to different market segments, EFTCorp will ensure that businesses are equipped to comply immediately with policy changes while benefiting from efficient payment systems,” he says.

Financial inclusion for more Zimbabweans is essential for the country’s economic growth. Through localized digital platforms and adaptable payment systems, EFTCorp empowers underserved communities as well as small businesses in the country by providing tools that are accessible, reliable, and aligned with their needs. “EFTCorp’s ability to innovate and adapt is what enables us to remain relevant,” says Tigere. “As part of a larger organization, we’re uniquely positioned to leverage expertise and experiences from other markets to create meaningful solutions for this country. Our goal is not just to grow locally but to influence and contribute significantly to the payment landscape across Africa.”