3 Ways to Change Your iPhone Location without PC or Jailbreak

Have you been wondering how to change your location on iPhone without physically moving? Whether for region-locked content, location-based games like Pokemon GO, or protecting privacy while sharing, spoofing iPhone location without moving was traditionally difficult without computer support or jailbreaking.

This article will explore tools and techniques that make location spoofing easy. From the highly recommended iAnyGo iOS app to other alternatives, we’ll show you everything you need to know to change iPhone location without PC or jailbreak.

Can you fake your current location on an iPhone?

Yes! You can easily spoof location on iPhone without complicated steps or advanced technical knowledge. Modern apps like iAnyGo make it possible to change your GPS location in just a few taps. Whether you’re gaming, maintaining privacy, or testing apps, faking your location is simpler than ever.

How to Change Your iPhone Location Without a PC?

Among the best tools available to change location on iPhone, the iAnyGo iOS app stands out. This app makes changing an iPhone location without a PC easy and user-friendly. Take a closer look at its features and how to use it.

Key Features of iAnyGo iOS App

Change Location without Jailbreaking : The application works without jeopardizing your iPhone warranty or making changes without your knowledge or consent.

: The application works without jeopardizing your iPhone warranty or making changes without your knowledge or consent. Compatible with LBS Apps : Optimized to work seamlessly with Pokemon GO, WhatsApp, and social media platforms.

: Optimized to work seamlessly with Pokemon GO, WhatsApp, and social media platforms. Easy Access : Once it is in place, its use does not require accessing your computer.

: Once it is in place, its use does not require accessing your computer. Multiple Location Modes Available: Choose between Teleporting, Single Spot, or multi-simulation of routes for seamless route simulation.

Steps to Install the iAnyGo iOS App

You’ll need to install iAnyGo iOS App on your iPhone using a computer. Don’t worry—after the first installation, no computer is required. Read on to find out how to change your location on iPhone:

Download iAnyGo iOS Assistant on your computer. (Tip: You will receive download guide via email after payment.) Connect your iPhone to the computer and launch the app. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the iAnyGo iOS App on your device.

Steps to Change Your iPhone Location Without a Computer

Once you’ve installed the iAnyGo iOS App on your iPhone, changing your location becomes a straightforward process. Here is how to change iPhone location without PC and start enjoying the flexibility of GPS spoofing.

Start by launching the iAnyGo iOS app on your iPhone. You’ll see a user-friendly interface designed to make location spoofing simple. Ensure your device has a stable internet connection for smooth operation.

The iAnyGo app offers multiple spoofing modes to meet different needs. For most cases, Teleport Mode is the quickest way to spoof iPhone location.

Use the search bar in the app to input the location you want your iPhone to display. You can enter a city name, address, or specific GPS coordinates. The app will display the location on a map for confirmation.

Once you’ve selected your desired location, tap the “Start to Modify” or equivalent button in the app to confirm the change. Your iPhone’s GPS will reflect this new location in all apps that rely on location services, such as Pokémon GO, Find My, or WhatsApp.

Open a location-based app like Maps or Pokémon GO to ensure the spoofed location is active. You should see the updated location you’ve set through iAnyGo. If it’s not working, double-check your settings or restart the app.

If you’re using a mode that simulates movement (e.g., Single – Spot or Multi – Spot Mode), customize your route by selecting the starting and ending points or adding stops. You can adjust the speed to simulate walking, cycling, or driving.

Additional Ways to Change Location on iPhone without PC or Jailbreak

Apart from iAnyGo, several other apps and methods can help you change location on an iPhone without a PC or jailbreak. These alternatives provide flexibility and convenience for users looking to spoof their GPS location easily.

1. UltFone Location Changer iOS App

UltFone is another effective tool to spoof an iPhone location without using a computer, built specifically to work seamlessly with popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Pokemon GO. It has an intuitive user interface that enables quick location changes with just a few taps from any location in the world, plus multiple modes like teleportation or multi-stop route simulation support.

UltFone is an excellent option for gamers and privacy-sensitive individuals looking to cover up their online activities. UltFone does not require any advanced setup, and it’s easy to install and use without jailbreaking your device.

2. PoGoskill iOS App

PoGoskill is another fantastic location changer iPhone application designed to assist gamers who wish to fake their GPS location while playing location-based games such as Pokemon GO. Easily move across virtual game maps without leaving home. Its intuitive user interface enables instantaneous simulation of movement between points or jumping directly to specific destinations.

Unlike other methods to spoof location on iPhone, PoGoskill does not compromise your device’s security or require jailbreaking. It’s a lightweight app that prioritizes user experience and works effectively with minimal effort.

FAQs

1. How do you change the location on an iPhone when sharing a location?

To change location on iPhone when sharing location, use a location changer like iAnyGo iOS app. Install the app, choose your desired location, and activate it. Apps like Find My Friends will reflect your spoofed location.

2. How can I make my iPhone location show somewhere else?

To spoof location on an iPhone, use the iAnyGo iOS app or a similar app. Select a new location in the app, and your GPS will be updated instantly. For apps like Pokémon GO, avoid frequent location changes to bypass cooldown periods.

3. How do you change the snap location without a computer on an iPhone?

You can use the iAnyGo iOS app or the PoGoskill iOS app to spoof iPhone location on Snapchat. After installing the app, select a spoofed location, and Snapchat will reflect it.

4. Can I use iAnyGo on my iPhone?

Yes, the iAnyGo iOS app is designed for iPhone users. Once installed, you can use it to change iPhone location without PC effortlessly.

Final Words

Spoofing your iPhone location is now a straightforward task. Whether you’re gaming, testing apps, or protecting your privacy, apps like iAnyGo make it easy to change location on an iPhone without a computer or jailbreak. Its intuitive interface and versatile features make it the best solution for location spoofing.

