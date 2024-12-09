South Africa’s final quarter is expected to see a shopping surge as brands shift from short-term promotions to year-round engagement with consumers, capitalizing on the country’s changing shopping landscape.

Customers are no longer waiting for regular sales occasions like Cyber Monday or Black Friday to make purchases as buying power rises throughout the nation’s various demographic groups.

Continuous shopping behaviors have become increasingly prevalent on TikTok’s platform. Audiences with a wide range of interests now interact with businesses throughout Q4, underscoring the growing need for brands to engage throughout the quarter rather than only at promotional times in order to satisfy the rising demand.

According to the TikTok Marketing Science South Africa study, TikTok users in South Africa are shopping daily; 61% of total transactions happen outside of shopping promotions (Ref: TikTok Marketing Science South Africa, TikTok Internal Data PSO Analysis Q4 2023)

Analysts predict this trend will continue to accelerate as consumers in South Africa, like their global counterparts, increasingly rely on digital platforms to discover and interact with brands.

With 71% of shoppers saying that they always discover interesting products on TikTok, 62% making immediate purchases after seeing an ad on the platform, and 66% of TikTok users influencing their friends and family to make purchases, brands are recognizing that the traditional discount periods now extend to a full ‘Golden Quarter.’.

In South Africa, TikTok users come from different generations and backgrounds, with significant purchasing power: research shows that they are capable of spending 1.3x more than users of other platforms. The consumers’ interests span a wide variety of categories, with TikTok users spending 2 times more than users of other platforms on fashion and home goods, 1.5x more on beauty and personal care goods, and 1.4x more on groceries (Ref: TikTok Marketing Science South Africa, Q4 Holiday Season Report 2023, conducted by Redseer)

Implementing a sustained marketing strategy that blends creative content with innovative advertising through TikTok’s versatile toolbox has enabled marketers to maintain continuous consumer engagement, nurturing brand loyalty that transcends seasonal trends. Collaborating with TikTok creators, utilizing the platform’s creative experts, production partners, and creative tools to streamline and accelerate production, and tapping into ongoing trends allows brands to extend Q4 strategies, maintaining a lasting presence in consumers’ lives while maximizing return on investment.

“South Africa’s vibrant and fast-growing retail landscape presents brands with a rare opportunity to seize high-engagement moments year-round,” said Carl Jordan, Head of Sales, Global Business Solutions, TikTok, Sub-Saharan Africa. “As consumer confidence in online shopping continues to grow and the market matures, brands can use TikTok’s cutting-edge advertising and creative solutions to deliver stronger business results and cut through the clutter of the shopping season.

The key takeaway is that sustained engagement, which involves starting early and maintaining a consistent presence by leveraging the creative tools on our platform, drives better results. Shopping Season is a pivotal opportunity for businesses to deliver value, foster loyalty, and secure significant returns.”

For brands looking to thrive, the takeaway is clear: activate early, stay creative, and remain present. TikTok’s advertising solutions empower businesses to connect authentically with audiences and ensure their campaigns resonate during this high-stakes season.