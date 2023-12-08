SHEIN named Top Brand on Social Media Platform TikTok

New research has analyzed the top 50 most popular TikTok clothing and home hauls to reveal which products and brands influencers buy most often.

As a part of the research by illumin, the top 50 most-viewed TikTok videos under clothing and home hauls were analyzed to identify which brands and products appeared most frequently – and how much they cost.

SHEIN was the brand that appeared most in the #hauls, accounting for 42% of the total products listed across home and clothes hauls, with an average cost of $9.33 per item.

The company, which is valued at 100 billion USD, has exploded in popularity in recent years, proving particularly popular with customers aged 18-34, who make up 57% of shoppers.

The second most popular brand across clothes and homes was H&M, accounting for 8.2% of total products featured in #hauls. At the same time, Boston-based online marketplace Temu was the third-most popular brand, attributing 7.7% of items featured.

Top 10 Most Popular Haul Brands

Brand % of products SHEIN 42.8 H&M 8.2 Temu 7.7 Walmart 7.2 Amazon Home 6.2 Cotton On 4.1 IKEA 3.6 Brandy 2.6 Zara 2.1 ma.debyc 1.5

Of homes and clothes hauls, the latter proved to be the most popular – and the most expansive – as fashion videos featured the highest number of products overall.

Despite a variety of items featured in the videos, tops were found to be the most purchased product, which indicates consumers favor versatile and low-maintenance clothing items.

Speaking on the findings, an illumin spokesperson said: “Tops are far more versatile than dresses and ‘bottoms’ since they can be mixed, matched, and accessorized in different ways. It makes sense that tops are the most popular clothing item in #hauls as it signifies a shift in consumption culture towards pieces that have more versatility.”

Bottoms were the second most popular clothing item, accounting for over a quarter (26.3%) of products shown, with tailored trousers and cargo pants proving more popular than jeans.

When it comes to what type of items home shoppers purchase, kitchenware was the most popular, making up 36.2% of items listed, with home accessories following in second at 30% and office accessories in third at 11.2%.