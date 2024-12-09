Microsoft Launches AI Initiative to Empower African Startups

Microsoft has announced a plan to promote cooperation between startups and business executives while also accelerating the development of artificial intelligence (AI) through its Africa Transformation Office (ATO).

Additionally, the project will signal the beginning of Microsoft’s strategic partnership with NVIDIA, which aims to accelerate the development of AI startups in Africa.

The announcement followed the success of the Microsoft African companies AI Fest in South Africa earlier this year and included involvement from the NVIDIA Inception program, which serves as a platform for companies to meet with industry experts, investors, and prospective partners.

“We are pleased to offer AI startups in Africa the necessary resources and support for their success,” says Gerald Maithya, General Manager of the Microsoft Africa Transformation Office. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA Inception will help startup founders leverage Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, AI tools, and go-to-market support. This will assist them in overcoming challenges such as scaling their solutions globally and accessing a broader customer base. We look forward to welcoming local entrepreneurs to this exciting initiative to drive the future of AI in Africa,” he added.

With the highest average entrepreneurial rate in the world and significant investment growth, innovation is thriving. Already, more than 2,400 AI startups in Africa are transforming industries and creating new job opportunities at a rapid pace.

Collaboration with NVIDIA Inception

The initiative aims to accelerate this momentum by providing African startups with the support and resources they need to grow through a collaboration with NVIDIA Inception, a global free program that nurtures cutting-edge startups by providing access to technological resources, experts, and opportunities to connect with venture capitalists.

Learnings will also be showcased from local success stories like Taimba, an agritech startup that is transforming the agricultural supply chain by connecting rural smallholder farmers directly to urban retailers, and Zendawa, a telehealth service provider revolutionizing pharmaceutical operations by providing online access to medicines and financial solutions for pharmacies. Pesawise, a fintech innovator, will also showcase how it is enhancing secure and efficient payment services, leveraging tools like Azure and GitHub to transform the financial landscape in East Africa.

The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub has already proven instrumental in supporting over 14,000 African startups. Across the continent, startups like Snark Health, Aibanc, and PCS Agri have benefited and have been able to scale their operations.

Entrepreneurs will receive mentorship, access to Microsoft Azure and GitHub, go-to-market support, technical resources, and networking opportunities to export their solutions globally. They will also learn about cutting-edge AI technologies and have multiple opportunities to network and collaborate.

Microsoft Africa Development Center in Nairobi will support collaborations by offering AI training for developers through virtual sessions and hosting a workshop by NVIDIA to provide startups with guidance on generative AI tools and leveraging AI and computer resources for scaling.