MultiChoice Ghana Brings MTN MoMo to Showmax Users

In an exciting development for digital entertainment in Ghana, MultiChoice Ghana has relaunched Showmax, the popular video-on-demand (VOD) platform, with a new payment option through MTN MoMo (Mobile Money).

This relaunch, celebrated at a vibrant event in Accra, promises to enhance the accessibility and convenience of premium entertainment for Ghanaians.

Alex Okyere, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, emphasized the significance of this relaunch, stating, “Today is a significant milestone for the entertainment sector. We are leveraging our experience in film and television to reintroduce our revamped video-on-demand service, Showmax, to Ghanaians.” The integration of MTN MoMo as a payment method is set to revolutionize the user experience, making it easier for customers to access a wide range of content.

“With the additional functionality of real-time payment with MTN Momo and the backbone of the Peacock platform, Showmax users are in for an enhanced user experience. We are excited we have been able to restore payment via MoMo, and this marks a new era of accessible, high-quality VOD entertainment, thus supporting the nation’s digital transformation and spotlighting local creative talent through world-class content at rock bottom prices.”

Mr. Okyere added: “Our Showmax customers’ ability to activate their Showmax accounts with Momo will allow customers to access an exclusive selection of TV shows, movies, sports, and documentaries via Showmax, making premium entertainment more accessible than ever before across multiple devices. Showmax offers a rich content library that includes both local productions and global hits, as well as the English Premier League.”

Also Read: Showmax to Stream PSL Matches Live: New Era for SA Football

Convenience and Accessibility

A prominent feature of the relaunch is Showmax’s dedication to fostering local talent. Showmax wants to provide Ghanaian artists and storytellers a platform by showcasing a range of local content, which will help their work be seen by more people. In addition to improving the entertainment scene, this project helps the local creative economy flourish.

Ghana’s smartphone adoption is boosting the convenience of Showmax services through MTN MoMo payments. Users can easily download the Showmax app, select their preferred package, and pay with MTN MoMo while on the go, aligning with MultiChoice’s commitment to digital transformation.