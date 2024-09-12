Showmax to Stream PSL Matches Live: New Era for SA Football

In a pioneering step, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced a strategic partnership with Showmax, aiming to expand South African football’s reach through the popular streaming platform, providing fans with unprecedented access to live matches and exclusive content.

Expanding Access to PSL Matches

Starting this season, all PSL matches, including the flagship Betway Premiership and major cup competitions will be available for live streaming on Showmax.

According to a statement from the PSL, ‘In addition to all 380 Premier League games, football fans can now also stream every PSL match live, including major cup competitions such as the Carling Knockout Cup, MTN8, and Nedbank Cup – all for just R69 per month.’

This means fans will be able to watch their favorite teams in action without the need for a DStv subscription, making the league more convenient and affordable to follow.

PSL Acting CEO, Mato Madlala, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “This is a game-changer for South African football. Bringing Premier Soccer League football to Showmax is a huge win for the PSL and our supporters. This partnership opens new doors for fans to enjoy the sport they love, wherever they are”

Beyond simply “making football more accessible,” this partnership with Showmax aims to improve the viewing experience overall with the help of the platform’s user-friendly design and features, which include game highlights and replays that provide a comprehensive football experience.

Marc Jury, CEO of Showmax, echoed this sentiment, adding, “We’re thrilled to offer South Africa’s most popular football league to our customers. The combination of the Premier League and the PSL on our powerful live-streaming platform represents extraordinary value

This partnership aims to broaden its audience and engage more fans across the continent by increasing South African football’s visibility and popularity, allowing more people to experience the sport’s excitement.