Digital Retail Africa 2025 Teams Up with Ecommerce Forum South Africa to Empower Africa’s Ecommerce Industry

The Ecommerce Forum South Africa (EFSA) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Digital Retail Africa 2025, scheduled to take place on 30 January 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of both organisations to advancing the ecommerce industry in Africa by increasing awareness, fostering confidence, and building capability within the sector.

Digital Retail Africa 2025 is designed to equip retail professionals with the tools and insights needed to navigate the new age of retail, which is increasingly driven by digital transformation, customer engagement, and technological innovation. As global ecommerce giants like Amazon, Temu, and Shein reshape Africa’s retail landscape, this event provides an essential platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share strategies, and address challenges unique to the African market.

Driving Ecommerce Growth in Africa

The Ecommerce Forum South Africa is dedicated to driving the growth of ecommerce on the continent by supporting stakeholders across the industry, including large and small eShop owners, traditional retailers implementing omnichannel strategies, and essential service providers such as platforms, payments, logistics, and delivery partners.

EFSA’s mission is to create an environment of trust, education, research, and regulatory support to help ecommerce businesses thrive. Through initiatives like implementing trustmarks to build consumer confidence, promoting educational programs, and driving research into trends and usage, EFSA plays a pivotal role in strengthening ecommerce in Africa.

A Partnership to Empower the Industry

Digital Retail Africa 2025 and EFSA share a common vision to empower businesses with the knowledge and tools to adapt to the evolving retail ecosystem. The event’s agenda features over 20 expert-led presentations, covering critical topics such as:

The Entry of Global Ecommerce Giants into South Africa: Threats and Opportunities

AI-Driven Inventory Management: Optimizing Stock, Reducing Waste, and Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

Understanding Consumer Behavior in the Evolving Digital Retail Landscape

Tackling Retail Fraud and Policy Abuse: Strategies for Prevention and Protection

Leveraging Data Analytics for Enhanced Customer Experience

AI-Driven Personalisation: Redefining Customer Engagement in Retail

Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa, organisers of Digital Retail Africa 2025, added: “We are excited to partner with EFSA to strengthen and showcase the ecommerce sector’s potential in Africa. Together, we aim to provide an unparalleled platform for collaboration, learning, and innovation that will drive sustainable growth in the industry.”

Why Attend Digital Retail Africa 2025?

Digital Retail Africa 2025 offers unmatched opportunities for networking and exploring cutting-edge retail innovations. Attendees will gain actionable insights to improve productivity, reduce costs, enhance customer experience, and grow their businesses.

Key Details:

Date: 30 January 2025

30 January 2025 Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) Discount Offer: Attendees can enjoy a 50% discount on registration fees by using the coupon code DRA@50LESS. Offer valid until 31 December 2024.

To register or learn more, visit the official Digital Retail Africa website.

About Ecommerce Forum South Africa (EFSA)

EFSA is committed to increasing awareness, confidence, and capability within Africa’s ecommerce sector. By promoting trustmarks, fostering education, conducting research, and influencing regulatory frameworks, EFSA supports the growth and sustainability of the ecommerce industry in South Africa and beyond.

About Digital Retail Africa 2025

Digital Retail Africa is Africa’s leading platform for retail and technology leaders to connect, collaborate, and explore strategies to navigate the rapidly evolving retail landscape. Focused on innovation, engagement, and customer experience, the event brings together decision-makers driving change across the continent.

//Staff writer