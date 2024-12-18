Collaboration to Empower 1M SMEs in Cote d’Ivoire & Uganda

The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, MTN Group Fintech, and Arifu have collaborated to help approximately 1 million small businesses in Cote d’Ivoire and Uganda digitize their operations, increase their use of digital financial services, and gain access to digital marketplaces via the MoMo Coach chatbot.

This program, which is part of the Center’s global Mastercard Strive initiative, aims to improve the resilience and growth of small businesses by offering critical digital skills. It is one of the ways Mastercard Strive has spread chatbot-ready business-building content to small enterprises in the area, which is now available in Kenya and Nigeria.

Small enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly those affected by the pandemic, have encountered considerable impediments to using digital tools. As of December 2022, just 27.65% of enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa had implemented digital tools to boost productivity, a minor increase from 19.44% in August 2020. A lack of suitable skills continues to impede their advancement and access to critical financial services. MoMo Coach fills these gaps by offering free, easily accessible upskilling content through popular messaging networks.

This initiative provides small businesses with digital skills, allowing them to embrace digital tools, access funding, and operate more effectively in digital marketplaces.

Also Read: Mastercard Academy Launches Free Online Financial Literacy Course

“Small businesses are vital to Africa’s growth and create opportunities for a more resilient and inclusive regional economy. We are delighted to catalyze a partnership between MTN Group Fintech and Arifu to equip almost one million small business owners with the digital skills and knowledge essential for thriving in an increasingly digital economy, setting them up for success,” said Subhashini Chandran, Senior Vice President of Social Impact for Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The MoMo Coach solution, powered by Arifu’s Grasp Platform, uses mobile messaging to deliver micro-learning experiences. It is accessible across multiple channels, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and MoMo. This gives small business owners and entrepreneurs flexibility in accessing practical, actionable tips to unlock growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Serigne Dioum, CEO of MTN Group Fintech, further adds, “Empowering small businesses with digital skills is key to driving inclusive growth in Africa. Through MoMo Coach, we are unlocking opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital economy, strengthening communities, and shaping the future of business across the continent.”

The program has been rolled out in Côte d’Ivoire and Uganda, reaching over 930,000 MTN customers, merchants, and agents, with more than 75,000 small business owners accessing free digital courses and over 45,000 actively engaging with MoMo Coach. Courses offered include “How to Start Your Business,” “Money Management,” and “Grow and Secure Your Business.” These courses are based on insights derived from MoMo merchants and agents, and they address key challenges like affordability and access to relevant business knowledge—enabling small business owners to navigate the digital landscape.

Aminata, a 31-year-old business owner from Gôh-Djiboua, Côte d’Ivoire, is one of the many beneficiaries of MoMo Coach. Selling shoes and clothing since 2022, she says, “There’s a lot of competition, but MoMo Coach helps me sell better. Before, I used all my profits to buy new stock, which left me using my capital for expenses. Now, I split my profits: one part for business growth, another for expenses, and some savings for other projects.” She has also started using WhatsApp to increase her sales, noting, “My income has increased. When I post my goods, I sell more.”