Top Workout Apps to Keep Fit at Home

The global sports industry continues to grow rapidly and gather active people all around the world. Annually there is different research and statistics that show interesting facts of the year, for example, the percentage of people regularly attending the gym and the most popular trends.

According to one of such research, the main sports trends of 2024 are the following:

Focus on personal training programs with coaches.

Training at home.

Increased level of using wearable technologies like smartwatches and even smart clothes that can measure your state during the workout session.

Growth in the amount of women who are practicing sports.

Using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AR) or Virtual Reality (VR) in the training process, especially at home.

The evolution of technologies used in our everyday lives has reached our free time during workouts. It's essential to have some breaks during training, and we have a lot to do during them: just walk and rest, talk to other athletes, watch reels, or play video games on our smartphones.

Many people choose to train at home or outdoors in summer so as not to have more expenses on gyms and personal training and not spend a lot of time getting to the gym. Nowadays, most people are surprised to find out that training at home with not much equipment but with a wide variety of training programs, videos, video trainings for different kinds of sports and workouts, and apps.

The best and most significant feature of the sports apps is that you can monitor your progress and heart rate yourself. Certainly, if you have any questions or difficulties, you should consult with your doctors and qualified coaches.

Workout apps definitely work and help athletes to keep fit at home for their health and appearance. However, it’s crucial to use them and train regularly. If you use that app only once a week, you won’t make any progress and not become stronger, healthier, or overcome pain in the body.

Below you’ll find a short list of the most popular workout apps in 2024 to practice with enthusiasm and joy.

Apple Fitness +

In this app you’ll find various training programs from intensive HIIT to stretching and basic core exercises. Moreover, there are several different coaches to show different exercises’ modifications that suit all athletes and training programs for teams.

Pros

Large base of training programs.

Many coaches.

4K videos.

Cons

Now the app is only available on Apple devices.

Alo Moves

This app is focused on pilates and light exercises like stretching, meditation, and yoga. An ideal one for women, pregnant women, and sports amateurs who don’t want to train hard but need to keep fit.

Pros

Fantastic locations of training videos.

Wise instructors.

A wide variety of exercises.

Nutrition advice is included.

Cons

Limited opportunities to search in the app.

The app is available only on IOS.

Future

This app offers athletes the ability to create training programs based on their needs and personal schedules. Moreover, you can communicate with coaches online and monitor your form and physical activities together.

Pros

Personal training is available.

Demos of each movement.

Cons

You cannot see and chat with your coach during or after every single sports session.

//Staff writer