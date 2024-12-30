2024 Rewind: The 10 Most Read Stories of the Year

As 2024 draws to a close, IT News Africa reflects on the most impactful and widely-read stories of the year. From groundbreaking tech disruptions to practical tools for everyday life, these articles captured the essence of innovation and technology’s impact on Africa. Here are the top 10 most read stories of 2024:

Top 5 Best Online Sites to Shop for Black Friday in South Africa

Black Friday shopping hit a new peak in 2024, and IT News Africa’s comprehensive guide to the best online shopping platforms in South Africa was a favorite among readers. With insights on exclusive deals, secure payment options, and site reliability, the article became an essential tool for budget-conscious consumers navigating the holiday sales.

Football fever gripped the continent, and fans turned to IT News Africa for the ultimate list of Android apps to stream live matches. From local leagues to international tournaments, this article helped readers stay connected to their favorite teams with high-quality streaming options.

The energy crisis in South Africa made headlines throughout the year, but the announcement of solar energy available at just R1.00 per kWh stood out as a beacon of hope. With electricity prices set to rise to R4/kWh, this story highlighted a transformative shift toward renewable energy and its potential to reshape the country’s power landscape.

From major social media platforms going offline to critical banking systems experiencing downtime, Downdetector’s report on Africa’s biggest tech outages captured widespread attention. IT News Africa’s coverage explored the causes, consequences, and lessons learned from these disruptions.

In a move toward frictionless payments, South Africa eliminated card swiping at toll roads starting in December 2024. The transition to contactless and automated payment systems was lauded for improving efficiency and reducing congestion, making this story a significant highlight of the year.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris captivated global audiences, and IT News Africa’s guide to free streaming websites ensured African fans didn’t miss a moment. With detailed reviews of platforms offering reliable coverage, the article became a go-to resource for sports enthusiasts.

While first published in 2021, this evergreen article saw a resurgence in popularity in 2024. As more South Africans embraced digital services, the step-by-step guide to renewing vehicle license discs online proved invaluable for motorists seeking convenience and efficiency.

The announcement of Ignite Power’s $15 million investment to expand solar energy infrastructure across West Africa marked a milestone in the region’s energy transformation. IT News Africa’s coverage highlighted the potential for sustainable development and energy accessibility.

Cybersecurity remained a critical concern in 2024, and this article shed light on the growing trend of “fake hacking.” IT News Africa offered practical advice on recognizing and avoiding these scams, empowering readers to safeguard their personal and financial data.

Ethiopia’s alarming status as the most cyber-attacked country in Africa sparked widespread discussion. IT News Africa examined the factors behind this trend, including the rise of digital infrastructure and targeted vulnerabilities, while emphasizing the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures.

These stories not only reflect the technological advancements and challenges of the past year but also underscore IT News Africa’s commitment to delivering timely, relevant, and impactful content to its readers. Here’s to another year of innovation and insight in 2025!