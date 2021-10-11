Here’s How To Renew Your Car License Disk Online in SA

South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has launched a new payment gateway enabled by one of the country’s largest lenders – First National Bank (FNB) – that will allow motorists to register, renew and pay for their license discs through the NaTIS online platform.

The RTMC is already witnessing an increase in online activity, according to a statement released by the entity, with more than 6,700 motorists having used the NaTIS online crash reporting platform since its introduction in 2019.

Now, the over 2.4-million motorists that renew their license discs every year in SA will be able to save time by avoiding long queues, fines, and penalties for late renewals. The online platform will also go towards stopping the spread of COVID-19 as motorists now don’t have to leave the comfort of their hopes.

“COVID-19 has accelerated growth in the digital and eCommerce sectors, with more consumers preferring to shop and access essential services online,” says Sipho Silinda, FNB Public Sector CEO says.

“As leaders in digital banking, we are committed to work closely with RTMC to ensure that customers have a seamless experience when paying for services on the NaTIS platform,” adds Silinda.

Here’s How to Renew Your License Disc Online:

Motorists will be required to log in on the NaTIS platform, and select ‘View Motor Renewals.’

Then they must choose the licence disc/car, capture the card details of their respective bank, and pay.

Once payment has been made, motorists will have a choice to have the car license disc couriered to their address of choice or get it printed at the nearest Drivers Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) for collection.

The RTMC is encouraging motorists to use the online facility on the NaTIS platform to verify and update their addresses to ensure that the license discs are delivered to the correct residential address.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter