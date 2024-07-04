4 Free Websites to Stream the Olympics & Catch Every Moment

South African fans eagerly anticipate the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which will feature the world’s most renowned athletic event from July 27 to August 11. They are particularly excited about the potential for their country’s athletes to shine on the international stage and win medals.

This event will not only be a celebration of sports but also an opportunity for South Africa to showcase its diversity and culture to the rest of the world. The anticipation and enthusiasm are already building as fans eagerly count down the days until the opening ceremony.

These are the top 4 websites to watch the Olympics for free if you want to be in on all the action without having to pay a dime:

4 platforms to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics:

1. SABC & SABC+

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has secured the rights to broadcast the Olympics, (SABC 1, SABC 2, and SABC 3), offering live streaming on their SABC+ platform. This service is available on the web, Android and iOS apps, and various smart TV operating systems, ensuring viewers don’t miss out on their favorite sports and entertainment.

In addition to SABC+, the majority of SABC’s coverage, according to the schedule, will be broadcast and streamed on the SABC Sports channel.

This channel is available on both free-to-air digital terrestrial transmission and the Openview satellite television service.

2. YouTube

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) frequently broadcasts events through its official YouTube account. This is a useful option for people who want to view highlights or catch up on events they missed. YouTube’s availability on numerous devices makes it an adaptable option for Olympic enthusiasts.

3. Facebook & Twitter

Facebook and other social media outlets like X (formerly known as Twitter) will cover and offer live updates streams of Olympic events. The International Olympic Committee and numerous sports channels frequently post live streams and highlights on their respective pages.

4. International Olympic Committee (IOC) Platform

You can now easily keep up with the Olympic Games by following the official IOC to receive real-time updates and news. People can watch live streams of events or catch up on highlights directly from the IOC’s official website and app.