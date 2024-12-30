Eni Launches Baleine Phase 2: Turning Point for Ivory Coast’s O&G Sector

Eni, the energy supermajor, has announced that Phase 2 of its flagship Baleine field offshore Ivory Coast has been successfully launched.

This significant milestone comes a scant two years after FID and one-and-a-half years after the commencement of Phase 1. It is said to be the country’s largest find and the first net-zero emission upstream project—in terms of Scope 1 and 2—on the African continent.

As the African energy sector’s voice, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) congratulates Eni and its partners, particularly the country’s national oil company Petroci, on this great success. This project has established the groundwork for Ivory Coast to become a powerhouse in West Africa’s oil and gas sector, demonstrating the company’s efficiency and commitment to all parties concerned.

The Baleine field in Ivory Coast is set to reach 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas through Phase 2, with the deployment of FPSO Petrojarl Kong and FSO Yamoussoukro. These vessels will export energy resources to international markets, contribute to Ivory Coast’s energy supplies, and support local energy needs.

Meanwhile, Eni is working on plans to expand and strengthen Ivory Coast’s status as a regional energy hub with the launch of Phase 3 of the Baleine project. Phase 3 is now being studied, and it is expected to expand output from the field to around 150,000 barrels per day and 200 million cubic feet of associated gas, cementing the country’s status as a significant energy player in the region.

Ivory Coast is gaining prominence in West Africa’s oil and gas industry due to its strong regulatory framework, attractive fiscal terms, and innovative partnerships. With significant hydrocarbon reserves and progressive policies, the country has attracted investments from major energy companies. In March 2024, Eni discovered the Calao field, estimated to hold 1.5 billion barrels of oil, which is expected to generate revenue and create 8,000 jobs. Ivory Coast plans to exploit the Calao field by 2026

” The AEC is committed to supporting Ivory Coast’s initiatives to reduce energy poverty, promote local content, and foster economic development. Ivory Coast’s strong policies have laid the foundation for oil companies to drive large-scale projects, with the Baleine field serving as a prime example of what is possible when innovation meets efficient governance. The country is not just a key player in West Africa’s energy sector; it is a model for what the future of African oil and gas development should look like,” states AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.