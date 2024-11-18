Vodacom Partners with Vuma Reach to Empower SA Townships Youth Unemployment

According to Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey, youth unemployment rates in South Africa are still incredibly high, with 40.7% for those aged 25 to 34 and 59.7% for those aged 15 to 24.

Vodacom has partnered with Vuma Reach to provide fast, dependable prepaid fiber connectivity as well as employment and skill-building opportunities to underprivileged townships across the country in an effort to combat youth unemployment and close the digital divide.

The program will train and hire young people from specific townships nationwide to act as agents in their communities. Additionally, these agents will take part in a 12-month curriculum focused on entrepreneurship abilities that will give them operational and company management skills. Participants in this “business-in-a-box” approach are empowered to pursue sustainable employment and entrepreneurial endeavors in addition to receiving useful, transferable skills.

Johnny Dos Santos, Fixed Services Executive at Vodacom South Africa, emphasized the dual purpose of the initiative: “We understand the importance of inclusivity in building a thriving digital society and the urgent need to address youth unemployment. This partnership allows us to create job opportunities for young people while delivering affordable connectivity to underserved communities. This program aims to foster a more inclusive society where youth and their communities can actively participate in the digital economy.”

The program’s participants are already seeing life-changing outcomes, “This program has given me a path for professional growth, along with technical skills, leadership experience, and business knowledge,” Mahlogonolo Mokhetoa, a 23-year-old from Soshanguve, explained. I’ve been able to provide for my family, save for the future, and make a steady income because to it. In a similar vein, 31-year-old Athenkosi Dabulamanzi of Motherwell, Gqeberha, stated, “This program changed my life.” I can now declare with confidence that my life is stable and that I am independent.

“By empowering youth with essential skills, we’re equipping the next generation of entrepreneurs to drive digital transformation in their communities. This initiative creates opportunities for employment and education, innovation, and community upliftment.” Dos Santos concluded.