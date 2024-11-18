FNB Connect Unveils eSIM Service as SA’s First Banking MVNO

FNB Connect has announced that it now offers both its retail and commercial customers the ability to take up embedded SIM cards (eSIMs) across its product suite.

The introduction of FNB Connect’s eSIM offering will improve customers’ digital experiences by reducing the time between sign-up and activation to less than three minutes, with no additional time required for the delivery of a physical SIM card.

“We’ve seen an overwhelming number of our retail and commercial banking customers connect to the FNB app through eSIM-ready devices. The number of FNB customers with eSIM-enabled smartphones has grown by 169% in the past three years. Moreover, we expect these numbers to grow further as eSIM-enabled devices become more readily available across more devices with more affordable price points,” says Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB Connect.

“Our ability to offer a fully end-to-end digital experience without requiring additional administrative steps for our customers means that we are addressing several pain points, making their lives easier. This offering is a game changer that will enable our customers to port their numbers to us more easily. Because an eSIM is a digital chip embedded into one’s device, it means that each customer can connect to multiple mobile networks without the hassle of needing to physically swap their SIM cards.

“As we prepare to launch a number of exciting eSIM-based services, we are thrilled to announce that we are also giving qualifying customers more value on our free FNB Connect eSIMs with an extra 100GB free per month for six months,” continues Sookroo.

FNB expects the introduction of eSIM to have a net positive environmental impact over time as it eliminates the need for the production, warehousing, and delivery of physical SIM cards. Given that the eSIM eliminates physical hardware, this offers both FNB and its customers an avenue to reduce their carbon footprint.

“In line with FNB’s aspiration to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 in our South African operations, we’re excited to see how this move will help us and our customers to minimize our environmental impact while reducing plastic waste,” concludes Sookroo.