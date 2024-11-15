Husqvarna AB Nominates New Chair as Johnstone Declines Re-Election

In a shocking turn of events, Tom Johnstone decided not to run for re-election as the chair of the Husqvarna AB board, preferring to serve until the next annual general meeting, which is scheduled for April 29, 2025.

Since 2015, Tom Johnstone has served as the chair of the Husqvarna AB board, having joined the group in 2006. Torbjörn Lööf has been on the board of directors of Husqvarna since 2023 until he was elected as the board’s deputy chair during its statutory meeting, which coincided with the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Johnstone expressed his gratitude and pride in the achievements of Husqvarna during his tenure. “Today, I have informed the Nomination Committee of Husqvarna AB of my intention to step down in conjunction with the 2025 Annual General Meeting. It has been an honor to serve as the Chair of Husqvarna AB, and I am proud of the achievements of the Group and the Management Team during these years.

My announcement today is part of a planned transition to new leadership that was conditioned on our ability to identify and develop a strong successor. I am very pleased with the Nomination Committee’s proposal for Torbjörn Lööf. I have great confidence in Torbjörn, and, following the 2025 AGM, I look forward to following his journey to continue building a stronger Group,” says Johnstone.

The Nomination Committee has proposed Torbjörn Lööf as the new chair of the Husqvarna AB Board.

Lööf has been a member of Husqvarna’s Board of Directors since 2023 and currently serves as Deputy Chair, brings extensive experience and proven leadership skills to the role

“The Nomination Committee has today confirmed its intention to propose that Torbjörn Lööf be appointed as the new Chair of the Board at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. We are confident that Torbjörn’s extensive experience in the industry and his proven leadership skills will be valuable to Husqvarna AB,” says Petra Hedengran, Chair of the Nomination Committee.

In addition to serving as the chair of the Electrolux Group board, Torbjörn Lööf is a board member of AB Blåkläder, Mercer International Inc., and Essity AB. Prior to this, he served as the CEO of Inter IKEA Holding (The Netherlands) from 2016 to 2020 and as the CEO of Inter IKEA Systems. From 1989 to 2013, he held a number of important positions at IKEA in Sweden and Italy.

As part of its other recommendations, which will be presented prior to the 2025 Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee plans to propose Torbjörn Lööf as the Chair of the Board of Directors.