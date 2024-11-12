Top 5 Black Friday Scams Shoppers Should Watch Out For!

Black Friday discounts are scheduled for November 29, which marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. Experts predict that scammers will step up their game in the coming days, making it even more vital to be alert to the symptoms of phony texts.

Mike Epifani, Brand Content Manager at Bonus.com, says: “Scams are becoming more advanced, with fraudsters using increasingly sophisticated techniques to trick customers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“Consumers are eager to find the best discounts during Black Friday. This heightened urgency makes people less cautious and more likely to click on links or enter personal information without checking the source, increasing vulnerability to scams.” Black Friday sees a major spike in both shopping and scam activities, with a 22% increase in fraud losses reported.”

”With the volume of shoppers comes a bigger appeal for scammers to prey on customers. However, there are several things’ shoppers can do to keep their money and personal information safe.”

Mike Epifani explains 5 scams that shoppers should be aware of and how to spot them.

1. Counterfeit or fake products

Some third-party sellers on Amazon can create listings for counterfeit or low-quality products, especially during high-traffic sale events like Prime Day.

While these products may look like the real thing, they are often made cheaply and lack proper certifications and warranties.

To spot this early, start by being cautious of items listed at very low prices or from unknown brands.

Always check a seller’s rating, read verified reviews, and avoid products that have an unusually high number of 5-star ratings without detailed feedback.

Bonus.com top tip: Stick to brands or sellers you know and trust. Look for items marked as “Fulfilled by Amazon” or “Amazon’s Choice,” which are generally more reliable.

2. Fake “winning” notifications

Fake winning notifications, often in the form of “You’ve won a prize” or “You’re a lucky winner” scams, have been circulating for over a decade, becoming more prevalent as online shopping has evolved.

Sometimes, you will receive a notification stating that you have won a free gift or a large prize, like a TV or a gift card, as part of Black Friday promotions.

To claim it, scammers will ask for your personal information or payment to cover alleged “shipping costs.”

Now, scammers use voice phishing (vishing), email, SMS, and social media ads to trick users. Some scammers have also created fake apps or browser extensions to generate pop-up “winning notifications.”

Bonus.com top tip: Genuine promotions from retailers like Walmart or eBay never require payment to claim prizes. Always be skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true, especially if you are asked for an upfront payment or additional personal information.

3. Delivery scams or package theft alerts

Scammers may send fake delivery failure notifications, claiming that your package could not be delivered. This message will then ask you to click a link and reschedule delivery or confirm your address.

These links can lead to phishing sites or malware downloads.

All legitimate delivery notifications will come from the retailer’s official email or the app. Be wary of unsolicited texts or emails, especially if they ask for sensitive information or payment to reschedule delivery.

Bonus.com top tip: Check your orders directly in the app or website. Never click on delivery notification links externally.

4. Phishing texts and emails

Phishing texts and emails targeting online customers have become a widespread issue.

Scammers will send fake emails or text messages that appear to be from the retailer, and these may claim that there’s an issue with your order, request account verification, or provide a link to “claim a special offer.”

To spot this, look out for misspelled words, generic greetings like “Dear Customer,” or unusual sender addresses.

Bonus.com top tip: Never click on suspicious links; instead, go directly to the retailer’s official app or website to check your account.

5. Fake customer service scams

These scams typically involve fraudsters posing as Amazon representatives to steal personal information, money, or even remote access to devices.

So-called “Amazon customer service agents” contact you through phone calls, emails, or chat. They often claim there’s an issue with your order or ask you to verify your account information.

It is important to know that Amazon customer support will never ask for your personal details, password, or payment information.

Bonus.com top tip: If you are asked to pay via gift cards or send money directly, it’s a scam.