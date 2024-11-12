Yasser Ali has been named Regional Director for the Gulf and Saudi Arabia by LogRhythm | Exabeam, a worldwide cybersecurity firm that provides AI-driven security operations.

Customers and partners of LogRhythm | Exabeam throughout the Gulf region, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, and Jordan, will get committed on-the-ground assistance thanks to the strategic appointment. Ali will be crucial to bolstering the cybersecurity framework in the area and thwarting emerging cyber threats.

Ali has over 24 years of experience in the IT sector and has held executive positions at AmiViz, Intel Security, and 3Com in Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and North Africa. In his role as Gulf Region Regional Director, he will be in charge of operations, create strategic plans, and provide customized solutions to deal with the region’s particular cybersecurity issues. He will use his knowledge of the security information and event management (SIEM) sector to help local businesses get the newest security operations solutions.

“We are thrilled to have Yasser join our team as Regional Director for the Gulf Region. His extensive understanding of the Middle East’s cybersecurity landscape combined with his leadership expertise will play a vital part in driving forward our commitment to the region,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Vice President and General Manager, IMETA, LogRhythm | Exabeam. “Yasser’s proven track record of driving growth and fostering local innovation will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset to our team as we focus on expanding our presence to serve the evolving needs of the market.”

Within his role, Ali will provide expert guidance, enabling LogRhythm | Exabeam customers to benefit from its self-hosted LogRhythm SIEM, cloud-native New-Scale Security Operations Platform, and advanced behavioral analytics products. His knowledge of the region will help organizations leverage localized solutions that align with the unique regulatory and technological needs of the Gulf.

“I am excited to take on this role at such a pivotal time for cybersecurity in the Gulf. As rapid digitalization accelerates, the demand for advanced, AI-driven solutions continues to grow,” said Yasser Ali, Regional Director, Gulf Region, LogRhythm | Exabeam. “It is clear that LogRhythm | Exabeam is committed to driving new value in the Middle East through recent launches, updates, and innovation. I look forward to building on this continuous momentum and empowering the Gulf with dedicated security tools and strategies that strengthen threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR).”

The key hire comes after the cloud-native New-Scale Platform became available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The platform, which is based on Google Cloud, makes use of the Dammam Google Cloud region (me-central2) to satisfy the increasing need for cloud-native security.