NASENI Innovation Hub Launched to Boost Nigeria’s Tech Growth

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has formed a landmark partnership with AfriLabs to launch the NASENI Innovation Hub, which will stimulate innovation and technological growth in Nigeria.

This collaboration is a significant step in closing the support gap for Nigeria’s young innovators and startups, allowing them to commercialize ground-breaking technologies and generate long-term economic growth.

Supporting Nigerian Innovators and Entrepreneurs

Aimed at supporting Nigerian innovators, entrepreneurs, and startups. It provides infrastructure, mentorship, and resources to nurture innovative ideas, drive industrialization, and strengthen Nigeria’s global tech ecosystem. The hub aims to accelerate ideas into viable businesses, enhancing job creation, technological exports, and economic productivity. It also facilitates networking and knowledge exchange by connecting innovators with key stakeholders.

Nanko Madu, Director of Programs at AfriLabs, commented on the partnership, saying, “we are deeply committed to driving innovation and empowering Africa’s next generation of tech leaders. Our partnership with NASENI represents a significant step toward nurturing Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem. Together, we are not just creating an innovation hub—we are building a pipeline for groundbreaking ideas that will shape Nigeria’s future industries and foster economic growth. We believe this collaboration will play a key role in scaling innovative solutions that address local challenges and have a global impact.”

Through this strategic alliance, NASENI hopes to improve collaboration across sectors and hasten the creation of market-ready products, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s industrialization aspirations. This program is consistent with NASENI’s objective of supporting scientific and technology infrastructure and satisfies the country’s growing demand for innovation-driven solutions.

“NASENI is committed to transforming Nigeria into a global leader in technology and industrialization. The establishment of this innovation hub marks a pivotal step in fostering homegrown solutions, nurturing local talent, and creating a dynamic ecosystem that will drive sustainable development through science and engineering. We believe that by empowering innovators and providing the infrastructure they need, we can fast-track industrial growth and economic diversification for Nigeria’s future.”- Khalil Suleiman Halilu, EVC of NASENI.

This collaboration reaffirms AfriLabs‘ commitment to fostering innovation, building resilient ecosystems, and improving access to opportunities for African entrepreneurs, as well as supporting and scaling innovation-driven businesses across the continent.