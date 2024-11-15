Africa Tech Festival Innovation & Excellence Awards Highlights

On November 13th, the magnificent Bay Hotel in Camps Bay, Cape Town, hosted the 2024 Africa Tech Festival Innovation and Excellence Awards.

This distinguished event recognized extraordinary technological advancements and knowledge from throughout the continent, awarding organizations, individuals, and initiatives that have exhibited brilliance and commitment to expanding Africa’s technological frontier.

“The Africa Tech Festival presents a platform for different innovative minds to come together to explore and exchange tech solutions for Africa and the rest of the world. This global platform will not only allow us to learn best practices but also afford our SMEs to market their innovative solutions to more than 15,000 visitors from across the globe. We are committed to ensuring that Africa does not become a mere consumer of digital solutions developed elsewhere but a meaningful participant in the digital economy by being a supplier of solutions and infrastructure that are tried and tested on our shores. We are looking forward to welcoming the world to our shores.” Ms Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, Director-General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The awards ceremony, led by Ciara McDonald Heffernan, Senior Conference Producer, spotlighted the following outstanding achievements:

2024 Africa Tech Festival Award Winners:

Telco of the Year: MTN Ghana

Telco of the Year: MTN Ghana – Recognized for its exceptional commitment to connectivity and innovative telecommunications services.

Innovation for Impact: WIOCC Group

WIOCC Group was recognized for its groundbreaking work in enhancing digital infrastructure and connectivity across Africa.

CXO of the Year: Patrick Benon, Orange Cameroon

Patrick Benon was honoured for his outstanding leadership and contributions to the telecommunications industry.

Faso – Honored for initiatives that significantly improve the quality of life in local communities

Female Innovator of the Year: Toyosi Odukoya, Mastercard Foundation

Odukoya from Mastercard Foundation, recognized for her impactful work in driving technological innovation and empowering women in tech.

Cybersecurity Leader of the Year: Sithembile Songo, Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

Sithembile Songo, Eskom Holdings SOC Limited – Awarded for her leadership and advancements in cybersecurity

Fintech Innovation of the Year: Ecentric Payment Systems (with partners Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Cooperative Limited (ECTTC) & FORUS Digital)

ecentric PAYMENT SYSTEM- Honored for their innovative solutions in financial technology, developed in collaboration with Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Cooperative Limited (ECTTC) and FORUS Digital

Startup of the Year: SprintHive

SprintHive was named Startup of the Year due to their innovative approach and potential impact on the technology ecosystem.

Sustainability Project of the Year: Vodacom – Net Zero Project

Sustainability Project of the Year: Vodacom’s Net Zero Project – Recognized for their commitment to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainability

Creative Visionary Award: Brighton Mhlongo

Mhlongo was honored with the Creative Visionary Award for his innovative contributions and visionary projects in the technology industry.

AIConics Award: GRIT – Gender Rights in Tech

GRIT – Gender Rights in Tech – Recognized for their efforts to promote gender equality and rights in the technology sector.

Celebrating Innovation and Growth

This year’s Africa Tech Festival Awards recognized groundbreaking work that is altering lives and industries across Africa, encouraging future innovation and prosperity. The event was part of the wider Africa Tech Festival, which includes major events like AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and the AI Summit in Cape Town. The festival is Africa’s largest tech and digital connectivity conference and exhibition, with hundreds of exhibitors, more than 450 speakers, and over 15,000 attendees.

The winners of the 2024 Africa Tech Festival Innovation and Excellence Awards have set a high standard for technical innovation and excellence, demonstrating the enormous potential and talent that exists across Africa. Their accomplishments inspire future tech innovators and leaders.