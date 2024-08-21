AfriLabs Welcomes New Hubs and Expands to South Africa

AfriLabs welcomes 18 new member hubs around the continent in Q2 2024. This development increases AfriLabs’ footprint across Africa, including our first base in a new city, Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The following hubs reflect Africa’s diverse and vibrant innovation landscape, providing new insights and innovative activities to the AfriLabs community. From North Africa’s creative vitality to Southern Africa’s entrepreneurial drive, each hub contributes to the continent-wide aim of promoting innovation, encouraging cooperation, and supporting sustainable development.

In North Africa, DigiArtLivingLab (DALL) has developed a presence in Tunis and Nabeul, Tunisia, with Connect’Innov and The Dot, the largest digital hub in the northern area and linked with the Tunisian government, both headquartered in Tunis. Egypt welcomes PTS Investment Holdings and Aria Ventures, both based in Cairo.

In Western Africa, Mswitch in Abuja, Nigeria, joins the network. Eastern Africa now includes AFRICA TECH SPACE in Nakuru, Kenya; Owl Innovation Labs in Nairobi, Kenya; RLabs Tanzania in Iringa, Tanzania; and AfriFORTIFIED HUB in Kisumu, Kenya.

Southern Africa improves its innovation ecosystem via ScaleUp Namibia, connected with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIDPB) in Windhoek, Namibia; OceanHub Africa in Cape Town, South Africa; and SU LaunchLab in Stellenbosch, South Africa. with the Graca Machel Trust’s Women Creating Wealth program in Johannesburg, South Africa. Central Africa features four new hubs: Ovation and KIVUTECH, both French-speaking, in Kinshasa and Bukavu, DR Congo; Revival Innovation Hub in Bua, Cameroon; and DIAMBILAY BUSINESS CENTER in Lubumbashi, DR Congo.

“We are truly inspired by the remarkable growth of our network, which showcases Africa’s boundless potential and innovation,” said Mayssa Mrabet, AfriLabs Director of Community. “Each new hub enriches our community with unique perspectives and opportunities, and we are particularly excited to expand our presence into new regions and cities, including the vibrant city of Stellenbosch in South Africa. Together, we are not just expanding—we are shaping a dynamic and resilient ecosystem that will catalyze transformative change across the continent.”

This expansion demonstrates AfriLabs’ commitment to supporting Africa’s technology and innovation ecosystem, promoting inclusive development and regional integration, and fostering a collaborative environment for innovators and entrepreneurs