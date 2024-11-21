How to Avoid Social Media Shopping Scams This Black Friday

South African shoppers are turning to their social media feeds to find the best Black Friday deals – unfortunately, cybercriminals aren’t far behind. In 2023, an estimated 90.6 million people worldwide shopped online on Black Friday, with South Africa’s BankservAfrica recording 1.4 million online transactions – an 11% increase from the previous year.

While seasoned shoppers may feel confident in avoiding scams, fraudsters have become adept at blending in with the flood of social media discounts. Leveraging the trust consumers place in these platforms, cybercriminals mimic legitimate brands and deals, making it all too easy for shoppers to overlook critical warning signs in their rush to snag a bargain.

Common social media shopping scams

Fake or cloned websites. One of the most common scam tactics involves directing shoppers to websites that look identical to those of reputable brands. These sites use similar branding, logos, and layouts, but have subtle differences in the URL, such as .co instead of .com or.co.za. The pressure of losing out on the Black Friday deal can make consumers less vigilant, which fraudsters exploit by creating fake sites that lure shoppers in with unbeatable offers. Deceptive drop shipping ads. A number of ads on social media lead to drop shipping sites masquerading as local businesses, promising quick delivery and premium products. Shoppers may not realise they’ve purchased low-quality knockoffs until their orders arrive, with little to no recourse for returns or refunds. These ads often present as South African-based companies but are actually sourcing cheap goods from overseas, relying on the perception that because the advert appears on a reputable social media platform, the store is 100% legitimate too. Phishing for personal and payment details. Social media scams frequently employ fake checkout pages or order forms to harvest sensitive information. These sites often display trusted payment icons, creating a false sense of legitimacy. If a site linked from social media seems suspicious, avoid entering personal details. Scammers often use this information for fraudulent transactions. Black Friday giveaways and limited offers. Scam ads offering Black Friday giveaways or urging users to act quickly are designed to bypass normal caution. These pages might ask users to claim a prize by entering personal information or paying a small fee. Countdown timers and ‘last chance’ messages are used to create a sense of urgency, but it’s worth keeping in mind that legitimate retailers don’t use these methods like this to pressure shoppers.

Tips for social media shoppers

Only trust ads from verified brand accounts, indicated by a blue checkmark, and review their post history and follower count to ensure you’re engaging with the real account.

Double-check URLs carefully. Scammers use slight URL variations to mimic official sites. When in doubt, type the brand’s website into your browser directly.

Take a second look at deals that seem too good to be true. While Black Friday discounts are enticing, extreme markdowns, especially on high-end products, are red flags not to be ignored.

Check for clear contact details. Legitimate sites usually display a customer service phone number, address, or live chat. A lack of contact options should be viewed with suspicion.

Ensure your security is up to date. Cybersecurity solutions like antivirus, firewalls and internet protection must be installed on any connected device, especially your mobile phone.

It’s important to balance the excitement of shopping with a healthy dose of caution. By being a bit more vigilant, consumers avoid cybercriminals looking to make a quick buck. If a deal or an ad feels off, take a moment to double-check because protecting yourself online is just as important as finding a Black Friday bargain.