MAZIV Appoints New Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

MAZIV has appointed Ndivhu Nepfumbada as its new Group Chief Human Resources Officer (Group CHRO).

She has over three decades of experience in human resources and a track record of driving transformative programs at major organizations both locally and abroad.

Nepfumbada joined MAZIV after seven years as the head of HR for Transunion’s Africa regions, where he oversaw operations in South Africa and seven other African countries.

“This year has been remarkable for MAZIV, and I am delighted to welcome Ndivhu to our team,” says Dietlof Mare, CEO of MAZIV. “Our mission is to unlock potential, starting within our team, and I believe Ndivhu, with her extensive experience and prominence in the industry, will help us bring our vision and new ideas to life in the coming year and beyond.”

With MAZIV’s mandate to drive greater connectivity throughout South Africa, particularly in underserved communities, Nepfumbada says her values and vision as the new HR director are in sync.

“My goal is and has always been to make a true and lasting impact,” Nepfumbada says. “Digital inclusion is a major part of this, as it speaks to job and wealth creation for the majority of our country. This means making opportunities for in-demand and critical skills development more accessible to more people. We have a responsibility to invest in and drive this within our organizations.”

Her passion for economic inclusion was most likely inspired by her early work and the new South Africa, where she adopted a focused and determined approach to making a substantial impact on transformation. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree from the University of Natal (now known as the University of KwaZulu-Natal) and a postgraduate diploma from Wits Business School, she started her first work in 1993 as the only Black female on the team. She was later named the first Black female graduate trainee at one of South Africa’s largest mining companies, and she says it needed grit to overcome the challenges of racial and gender prejudice at the time while remaining true to her values.

She has since held senior HR positions at industry giants such as Cummins (her first HR director position at the age of 29), Shell South Africa, Shell Downstream in London, PPC Cement, and Nedbank, where she oversaw transformation during a critical period for the company.

Nepfumbada aspires to use her distinct vision and strategic mindset at MAZIV to cultivate a culture of ongoing growth and inclusivity by fostering a cooperative environment between leadership and staff.

“I believe in listening and understanding the unique dynamics of each organization I join. I don’t believe in coming in like a bull in a China shop and changing everything to suit a singular, standardized notion of culture. It takes listening and patience to understand the systems that are already in place, what works, and where there is opportunity for growth,” she says.

As Nepfumbada looks ahead, Mare shares his optimism for what her leadership will bring to MAZIV’s culture.

Mare adds, “MAZIV is fortunate to have someone of Ndivhu’s caliber and passion leading our HR team. Her extensive experience, coupled with her dedication to creating inclusive and supportive workplaces, aligns perfectly with our mission to drive meaningful impact and foster a thriving organizational culture.”