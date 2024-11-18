TCL’s 8 Tips to Overcoming Doom Scrolling & Social Media Habits

Smartphones are an essential tool, but many of us worry about the effects of too much screen time. Spending too much time squinting at your display can be bad for your posture and eyes. Excessive doom scrolling through newsfeeds can cause feelings of anxiety, while games and social media addiction can disrupt your focus and productivity.

TCL suggests ways to change your digital habits, including Android apps that help you avoid getting sucked into the screen.

Listen to an audiobook

Immersing yourself in a good book is a wonderful alternative to social media or videos. Apps like Audible and Google Play Books offer a selection of millions of non-fiction and audiobooks to choose from. Short on time? Blinkist gives you the best bits from popular nonfiction and fiction books in just 15 minutes.

Tune into a podcast

Do you have some spare time but don’t want to look at the display? Try a podcast about history, science, or a hobby you’re interested in. It’s hands-free and screen-free once you hit play. You can find a lot of great podcasts on Audible or Spotify.

Explore mindfulness

If you want to decompress rather than scrolling mindlessly through lip-syncing videos on TikTok or getting caught up in social media drama, mindfulness apps can help. Apps like Headspace or Calm have audio-guided meditations to help you relax and reset.

Use apps to break bad habits

One reason it’s hard to stop bad smartphone habits is that they become muscle memory. You pick up your phone meaning to check your email or reply to a WhatsApp and 15 minutes later you’re still looking at pictures of cats. One Sec, ScreenZen and Freedom block distracting apps and websites to help you stay focused.

Learn a new language

Learning and practicing a new language is a rewarding and productive use of time. Some language apps, like Duolingo or Babbel, have audio options. They’re interactive and allow you to learn in bite-sized chunks.

Get active with a virtual exercise coach

Exercise is an antidote to digital fatigue. Apps like Nike Training Club offer audio workouts, so you can listen without watching the screen.

Record a voice memo journal

Why not use a voice memo app on your smartphone to reflect on your day or organise your thoughts? It’s a great way to record your thoughts without writing. You can use an app like My Voice Diary or Audio Diary.

Level up your skills and knowledge

You can learn about anything on your smartphone, from astronomy to history or business economics. Check out resources like Imprint, edX and Udemy. Many similar apps are designed for interactive microlearning.