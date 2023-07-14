FNB Officially Appoints Sashin Sookroo as FNB Connect CEO

FNB has officially appointed Sashin Sookroo as the CEO of FNB Connect, its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), effective from 1st July 2023. Sookroo’s 14 years of dedicated service to FNB and his contributions to driving innovation across various business areas, including the EFT Product House and Core Banking, have been instrumental in his selection.

Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB’s Personal Segment, expressed confidence in Sookroo’s comprehensive experience in financial services, technology, and payments, as well as his deep understanding of FNB’s culture, positioning him as the ideal leader for FNB Connect. The appointment aligns with FNB’s commitment to enhancing telecommunications and ICT services through its trusted digital platform.

FNB Connect, recently recognized as the Best Digital MVNO in the World*, already offers a range of services to customers, including voice and data plans, smart devices, and prepaid vouchers for airtime, electricity, entertainment, streaming, and gaming. These services are accessible through FNB’s digital interfaces, such as the FNB App. FNB Connect leverages FNB’s platform to provide customers with unique capabilities to manage their SIMs, data, and voice plans.

In the first half of the 2023 financial year, FNB Connect rewarded FNB and RMB Private Bank customers with over R300 million worth of free data and voice minutes, showcasing its commitment to delivering value to customers. During the same period, it also achieved nearly R400 million in smart device sales via the FNB App, further highlighting its dedication to helping customers save and providing exceptional services.