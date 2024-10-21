Nigerian Government Partners Ericsson on 5G Potential

The Nigerian government has partnered with Ericsson to explore the potential of 5G connectivity in Nigeria. The MoU was signed by Dr Bosun Tijani on behalf of the Nigerian Government. Patrick Johansson and Peter Olusoji Ogundele, Head of Ericsson Nigeria, signed on behalf of Ericsson.

The MoU aims to build a framework for collaboration between the Nigerian government and Ericsson Nigeria in the areas of 5G technology development, deployment, and innovation. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, accounting for more than 15% of the continent’s population.

Supporting digital transformation objectives in Nigeria, including economic growth, and improving public services through advanced, secure, and trusted 5G technology, are key factors in the cooperation.

Other partnership objectives include technology sector knowledge exchange and capacity building, supporting the establishment of innovation hubs and tech incubators in Nigeria, and enhancing digital literacy and skills development.

The high-ranking delegation accompanying Vice President Shettima included Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and Nigeria’s Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister, Dr Bosun Tijani, as well as regional Nigerian state leaders and senior officials from Nigerian ICT and communications organizations.

Patrick Johansson, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, hosted the delegation at Ericsson’s Imagine Live Studio. The two-hour visit included a demonstration tour of Ericsson 5G technologies as well as discussions and presentations spanning Ericsson’s history in Africa and Nigeria; technology evolution, spectrum, and standardization; and cyber network and security.

Johansson says: “It was an honor to show the Vice President, and his delegation colleagues, Ericsson’s leadership in 5G and technology capabilities at first-hand. We look forward to working in close partnership with the Nigerian government to develop the innovation potential of 5G for Nigerian businesses, citizens, and for national digital competitiveness.”