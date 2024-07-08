Tuesday, July 9, 2024
No menu items!
type here...
East AfricaPeople
Updated:

Ericsson Names New Senior VP for Middle East & Africa Region

Mamsi Nkosi
By Mamsi Nkosi
Must Read
Mamsi Nkosi
Mamsi Nkosi

Patrick Johansson has been named as the new Head of Market Area Middle East & Africa (MMEA) and Senior Vice President of Ericsson.

Mr. Johansson, who is presently Head of Business Control & Operations at Ericsson’s Business Area Cloud Software & Services, will take over for Pharaon. Beginning on August 1, 2024, Mr. Johansson will assume his new role, which will be headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.


Patrick Johansson comments: “I am honored and thrilled to be offered this opportunity. Ericsson is at the epicenter of the latest technology trends, where networks are the foundation when businesses and societies digitalize. We are leading the industry by providing fully programmable, high-performance networks where capabilities can be exposed through network APIs. I am very much looking forward to meeting customers and partners and working with my colleagues within the Market Area Middle East and Africa to create outstanding customer value.”

Since joining Ericsson in 1997, Patrick Johansson has lived in Sweden, Korea, India, Austria, China, and Vietnam, giving him experience in a variety of business and market areas. His prior employment history includes positions as Head of Customer Unit Korea, Global Head of Sales and Commercial Management for Business Area Networks, and various executive finance and business jobs.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: “Patrick has an extensive understanding of our technology and business strategy, which are two crucial and contributing factors to continuing to secure our leading industry position. I’m very pleased that he has accepted this role, and I look forward to having him on the executive team.”

 

Previous article
TechXAfrica 2024: A Day of Innovation and Advancement
Next article
Good Vibes at IT News Africa’s Digital Finance Africa 2024
- Advertisement -
EventsMamsi Nkosi -

CloudZA Shines as Bronze Sponsor at #DFA 2024

The Digital Finance Africa 2024 Summit, which took place at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, on...
Latest News
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Services

Links

Stay connected

- Advertisement -

© IT News Africa | All rights reserved.