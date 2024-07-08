Ericsson Names New Senior VP for Middle East & Africa Region

Patrick Johansson has been named as the new Head of Market Area Middle East & Africa (MMEA) and Senior Vice President of Ericsson.

Mr. Johansson, who is presently Head of Business Control & Operations at Ericsson’s Business Area Cloud Software & Services, will take over for Pharaon. Beginning on August 1, 2024, Mr. Johansson will assume his new role, which will be headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Patrick Johansson comments: “I am honored and thrilled to be offered this opportunity. Ericsson is at the epicenter of the latest technology trends, where networks are the foundation when businesses and societies digitalize. We are leading the industry by providing fully programmable, high-performance networks where capabilities can be exposed through network APIs. I am very much looking forward to meeting customers and partners and working with my colleagues within the Market Area Middle East and Africa to create outstanding customer value.”

Since joining Ericsson in 1997, Patrick Johansson has lived in Sweden, Korea, India, Austria, China, and Vietnam, giving him experience in a variety of business and market areas. His prior employment history includes positions as Head of Customer Unit Korea, Global Head of Sales and Commercial Management for Business Area Networks, and various executive finance and business jobs.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, says: “Patrick has an extensive understanding of our technology and business strategy, which are two crucial and contributing factors to continuing to secure our leading industry position. I’m very pleased that he has accepted this role, and I look forward to having him on the executive team.”